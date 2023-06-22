Mithila plays lead in Abhagir Swargo

O Abhagi, based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyaya's short story Abhagir Swargo, written and directed by Anirban Chakraborty, will see Rafiath Rashid Mithila as Abhagi, Sayan Ghosh as Rasik, Subrata Dutta as Jamindar, Debjani Chatterjee as Ginni Ma, Rj Jinia as Tagor, Krishno Banerjee as Kesta, Sourav Halder as Kangali, and Ishan Mazumder as Yamraj.

Music directed by Mousumi Chatterjee, the film will see songs by Rupankar Bagchi, Lagnajita Chakraborty, Animesh Roy of Coke Studio Bangla fame, Chandrani Banerjee and Anirban Roy Aakash.

Director Anirban Chakraborty says, "Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay was such an author who always gave a lot of content in just a single line and all his stories and novels are familiar to film scripts, that’s why he is my favourite. O Abhagi is an adaptation of Abhagir Swargo. The raw and harsh reality of rural culture has been portrayed in this film. The presentation and the treatment of every audio visual part is unique and experimental. A lot of new central characters are added in the screenplay with the main characters created by Sarat Chandra. The challenge was to create something new without tampering the essence of the actual story."

The film will hit the shooting floors soon.