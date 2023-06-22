Working with Vijay Yesudas was an absolute joy: Jonita Doda

Jonita Doda, who is best known for her diverse work repertoire in Hindi, South and Punjabi film industry, will next be seen in the highly anticipated romantic 3D film, Salmon 3D, starring alongside actor/singer Vijay Yesudas, which is set to release on June 30. Jonita is also a successful entrepreneur and is the founder of Chandigarh Fashion Week.

The actress gets candid about her character in her latest outing, working with Vijay Yesudas, fashion choices, fitness mantra and more.

Tell us about your character in Salmon 3D.

I play Sameera, who has multitude of underlying shades in her personality. The character presented a unique challenge. Exploring this multifaceted character allowed me to delve deep into uncharted territory and showcase a side of my talent that I hadn’t previously explored. The complexity of Sameera’s character and her journey throughout the film provided me with an enriching and fulfilling experience. Delving into the role of Sameera required me to go beyond my comfort zone, both emotionally and creatively. It demanded a deep understanding of her motivations, desires, and the intricacies of her relationships. The opportunity to bring such a complex and layered character to life was truly invigorating and allowed me to stretch my acting abilities.

Jonita

How did you prepare for the role?

I collaborated closely with director, Shalil Kallur, to ensure we were aligned in our vision for Sameera’s portrayal. Challenges were an integral part of bringing Sameera to life because I have nothing in common with her. Balancing Sameera’s meticulousness with her emotional depth and vulnerability was a delicate task. I had to find the right balance to ensure her character felt genuine and relatable to the audience.

What is the movie about?

The story revolves around the lives of Sameera and Sarfarosh, played by Vijay. The story is set in Dubai. The narrative takes an intriguing turn when Sameera, accompanied by her daughter, embarks on a vacation to another country. Meanwhile, Sarfarosh organises a party for his friends, which unfortunately turns tragic when a murder occurs. The film delves into the aftermath of this incident, unraveling a series of emotions, romance, drama, and suspense. As the story progresses, the audience will witness the complexities of relationships, the depth of emotions, and the challenges faced by the characters. Friendship plays a significant role in the narrative, highlighting the bond between the characters and the support they provide to one another in times of turmoil. It adds an additional layer of depth to the story, showcasing the power of companionship and the importance of having trusted allies.

How exciting was working in a 3D movie?

I’m thrilled and beyond excited for the release of the film! This is my first venture into the world of 3D filmmaking. Not only that, but it’s also India’s first-ever 3D stereoscopic romantic film. The entire team has put in immense hard work and dedication over the years, especially considering the unforeseen challenges we faced due to the global pandemic. The audience’s response is what truly matters to me as an actress. I hope they connect with the characters, feel the emotions conveyed on screen, and appreciate the hard work and creativity that went into making this film. I am genuinely excited to see their reactions and to witness how our efforts resonate with them.

This is your first collaboration with Vijay Yesudas.

Working with Vijay Yesudas was an absolute joy! This is our first collaboration, and also the first time we met. However, we instantly clicked and formed a strong bond from the moment we set foot on the sets. This connection is evident in our on-screen chemistry, especially in the song Kadhal en Kaviye, sung by super talented Sid Sriram. Vijay is not only a talented actor but also a wonderful human being. It made the entire working experience comfortable and convenient. We shared a natural rapport, which translated seamlessly into our performances.

What is your fashion mantra?

My fashion mantra revolves around the belief that fashion is not just about clothing; it is a way of life. For me, fashion is a perfect blend of comfort, lightness, and style. It should be an authentic reflection of one’s personality or mood. While I appreciate a touch of flamboyance on certain occasions, I believe that fashion should primarily make you feel confident.

I strongly believe that when you look good, you feel good, and this boosts your confidence in a remarkable way. It’s a simple yet powerful concept. Fashion has the ability to enhance your self-assurance and positively influence your behaviour. When you are dressed in a way that resonates with your individual style and brings out your best features, it becomes a catalyst for inner confidence.

I prioritise comfort and ease in my fashion choices, as I believe that true style should not come at the expense of comfort. When you feel comfortable in what you wear, it allows you to fully express yourself and exude a natural confidence. Fashion, for me, is a tool that empowers individuals to showcase their unique identity and make a statement without compromising on their comfort and authenticity.

How do you keep fit?

To keep myself fit, I try to do regular exercise as an integral part of my lifestyle. Working out for me goes beyond just achieving a specific appearance. It is about maintaining overall health and well-being. I believe that exercise should be enjoyable and dynamic, so I alternate between different forms of exercise to keep things interesting and to challenge my body in different ways. Some of the exercises I enjoy include Pilates, functional training, and weightlifting. These activities help me build strength, improve my endurance, and enhance my overall fitness level.

I also practice yoga. Yoga is often misconstrued as a light form of exercise, but I can confidently say that it offers incredible benefits and yields amazing results. Yoga not only helps improve flexibility but also strengthens the body and calms the mind. It is a holistic practice that contributes to both physical and mental well-being.

Beauty routine

I prefer to keep things simple, especially considering my sensitive skin. Over time, I have realised that a more natural approach works best for me. One key mantra that I abide by is maintaining clean and healthy skin. So, I diligently follow the CTM routine -- cleansing, toning, moisturising and sunscreen application thrice a day. Applying sunscreen is crucial to protect the skin from harmful UV rays.

I believe in taking care of my skin internally as well. Staying hydrated is vital, so I make it a point to drink plenty of water throughout the day. I pay attention to my diet. Opting for a balanced and nutritious diet is beneficial for overall skin health.

What was the inspiration behind starting Chandigarh Fashion Week?

The inspiration stemmed from my realisation that there is an abundance of untapped talent in the fashion industry, yet a lack of opportunities and platforms for aspiring individuals. We wanted to create a platform that not only caters to established designers but also offers a fair chance to newcomers and also creates job opportunities.

Chandigarh Fashion Week serves as a comprehensive platform that brings together various stakeholders in the fashion industry, showcase their skills and collaborate in a dynamic environment.

One of the key objectives of Chandigarh Fashion Week was to make designer clothing more accessible and affordable. I recognised that many individuals aspire to own designer garments but are deterred by the higher pricing. By streamlining the supply chain and sourcing directly, we were able to offer designer clothing at more reasonable prices. The concept of CFW revolves around bringing the runway fashion directly into the closets of fashion enthusiasts.

Additionally, my brother Harshdeep and I were motivated to support the handicraft and artisans of India through the venture. We recognised that these talented individuals often lack the resources and means to showcase and sell their products on a wider scale.

By creating this platform, we aimed to provide a valuable opportunity for handicraft makers and artisans to exhibit their creations and connect with potential buyers.

We firmly believe in the richness and diversity of Indian craftsmanship, and it was important for us to incorporate this aspect into Chandigarh Fashion Week. By facilitating the inclusion of traditional handicrafts and artisanal products in the event, we hope to contribute to the preservation and promotion of Indian heritage and culture. CFW is a celebration of creativity, style, and accessibility, and I am proud to be a part of this endeavour.