Gulshan Devaiah and Rajkummar Rao return in Guns & Gulaabs

Gulshan Devaiah and Rajkummar Rao, two talented actors who have previously wowed audiences with their onscreen chemistry, are set to reunite for the third time in the upcoming Netflix series, Guns & Gulaabs. The critically acclaimed duo, known for their exceptional performances, will be directed by Raj and DK in this comedy crime thriller set in the 90s'.

Their first collaboration, the 2011 film Shaitan, showcased Gulshan and Rajkummar's acting prowess. Gulshan played one of the leads, while Rajkummar portrayed the character of a corrupt cop. The film received high praise from both critics and viewers, establishing the actors as rising stars in the industry.

Almost a decade later, they graced the screen together again in the 2022 film Badhaai Do. This time, they portrayed love interests, enchanting the audience with their captivating chemistry. The film was well received, further solidifying the duo's reputation as a formidable pair.

A screengrab from Badhaai Do

Expressing his admiration for Rao, Devaiah said, "His craft and career are benchmarks for us, and he’s an inspiration for all. I have immense respect and admiration for Raj; he’s a flag bearer of sorts for a generation of actors." Reflecting on their previous collaborations, he humorously added, "He blackmailed and assaulted me in Shaitan; we romanced in Badhaai Do, and let’s just leave it as a surprise as to what we’ll be up to on screen this time around."

Guns & Gulaabs promises to deliver an intriguing blend of comedy and crime, transporting viewers to the nostalgic setting of the 90s. Alongside Gulshan and Rao, the series features an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu, adding further excitement to the project.

As Devaiah gears up for this exciting venture, audiences eagerly anticipate witnessing the magic that unfolds when these two talented actors share the screen once again. With their combined talent and the compelling premise of Guns & Gulaabs, this series is sure to captivate viewers and leave a lasting impression.

In the meantime, Gulshan's recent movie, 8 A.M. Metro, opposite Saiyami Kher, showcased his versatility as an actor. He also garnered critical acclaim for his portrayal of the cop Devilal Singh in the crime thriller Dahaad. With his upcoming project and the reunion with Rajkummar in Guns & Gulaabs, Gulshan's career continues to ascend to new heights, promising an exhilarating journey for both the actor and his fans alike.