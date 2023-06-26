Rajib Ghosh's Nassyir Kouto is a film for all

An old snuff box and an entire story revolves round it with humourous twists and turns. This is how Rajiv Ghosh directed upcoming Bengali feature film Nassyir Kouto can be defined in one sentence. Sanjoy Das has written the story and script, additional script ofthis family drama has been written by Sayam Chakraborty, which will see actors Abhishek Singh, Labani Sarkar, Biswanath Bose and Rupsa Mukhopadhyay. The movie has been produced by Next Ideation Entertainment and SGS Entertainment and presented by Ranjan Das.

Labani Sarkar in her look from the film

Along with Labani Sarkar, who is debuting as a playback singer in this, actor Kharaj Mukhopadhyay, is also returning to the playback scenario after a long gap.



The film revolves round Saukarya, an MNC official who returns to his ancestral home for his uncle's 23rd marriage. Here after reuniting with his family, he discovers an old snuff box and gets to know from his grandmother that it belonged to his late grandfather Naren. As soon as he discovers the box the humdrum starts, many fun incidents occur revolving the snuff box. What happens next? That's what Nassyir Kouto will depict.

Rupsa Mukhopadhyay in her look from the film

While speaking about the film director Rajiv Ghosh said, "If you like family drama, it is your film. If you like thriller, it is your film. If you like comedy, definitely it's your film. If you like horror, be rest assured, the film is only for you!"