Angela Bassett and Mel Brooks to receive Honorary Oscars at Governors Awards

In November this year, Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks, and film editor Carol Littleton will receive honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared on Monday. “The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to honour the four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans,” Janet Yang, the academy’s president, stated.

The fourth person on the list is Michelle Satter, the founding senior director of the Sundance Institute’s Artist Programmes. Bassett, 64, has received two Oscar nominations before this honorary award, the first for her portrayal of Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It and her second earlier this year for playing the grieving queen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Yang has stated that “across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.” Basset’s filmography includes works like Boyz n the Hood, How Stella Got Her Groove Back and Malcolm X, to name a few.

Most recipients of honorary Oscars are people who have not won a competitive Oscar but Mel Brooks is an exception, as he has won an Oscar before for original screenplay for The Producers, in 1969.

The 96-year-old has also received two other Oscar nominations, for writing the lyrics to John Morris’s Blazing Saddles song and another screenwriting nod for Young Frankenstein which he shared with Wilder.

“Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humour, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment,” Yang said.

Carol Littleton is an established film editor and has worked on films like Body Heat, The Big Chill, Swimming to Cambodia and The Manchurian Candidate. She received her first and only Oscar nomination for E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial.

Michelle Satter, meanwhile, has headed the Sundance Institute’s famed artist programmes for more than 40 years, guiding prominent filmmakers like Thomas Anderson and Ryan Coogler.

The honorary awards are awarded, “to honour extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy,” stated the academy spokesperson.

