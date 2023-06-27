Sanjeeta Bhattacharya makes big Bolly debut in Jawan

There isn’t a soul in the world who wouldn't jump at the chance to make a grand debut in a film starring the one and only Shah Rukh Khan. Indie musician-actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya is one of the lucky few who stepped into a fairytale the moment she started working with the charismatic and legendary Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

According to Sanjeeta, SRK is someone who exudes intelligence, wit, and a down-to-earth nature that instantly puts everyone at ease. Though she can’t reveal her character in the action film, she said she is in the core team of SRK in Jawan.

But did you know that Sanjeeta wasn’t even aware that she was auditioning for a film, which had SRK as the protagonist? She had received the call for the audition in Kolkata where she was there for a concert. After returning to Mumbai, she went ahead with the audition. It was only after she got the part that she received a call from casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office informing her about the huge Bollywood break. And like any other actress, her excitement was beyond imagination.

“Initially, during the audition, I was unaware of the full details of the project. However, as soon as I was informed about the incredible lineup of actors involved, an overwhelming mix of disbelief and joy surged through me. I shrieked aloud. From that moment onward, every subsequent question posed to me received an instantaneous response of yes,” said Sanjeeta, who made her presence felt in the OTT world with hit web series like Feels Like Ishq and The Broken News.

Undoubtedly, Sanjeeta is on cloud nine. With Jawan, she makes her grand entry into Bollywood on the big screen. “The very thought that I am part of a grand project like Jawan gives me goosebumps. Also, I know that this film will be watched by millions,” she smiled. Sanjeeta now wishes that once the film releases, her work gets recognised and she can work in more films.

The Bengali girl is all ready to make her big Bolly debut

Directed by Atlee, the film features seasoned actors like south superstar Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra and will release on September 30 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Sanjeeta said as they shoot for nearly two years, with intermittent breaks, they bonded over laughter and forged friendships that will last a lifetime. “Being surrounded by such seasoned actors, I found myself continuously learning and growing, simply by observing their craft. It's truly a priceless treasure that I'm taking away from the Jawan sets - a remarkable group of individuals who possess not only immense talent but also genuine kindness, great sense of humour, and goofiness. These remarkable people have now become an integral part of my life, and I'm grateful to call them my dear friends,” she said.

As for working with the Badshah of Bollywood, Sanjeeta said how he’s been everything she has heard of. From being startlingly intelligent, witty, extremely humble to being relatable and generous with his art form, here was a man who spoke like a wise friend. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that one day I will have coffee, sing and dance with SRK. It felt like I was living a dream. He made sure everyone was comfortable on the set and even brought me a guitar and microphone when he learnt I was a musician,” said the graduate of Berklee College of Music, whose debut album Shuruaat has been nominated for the revered Grammys.