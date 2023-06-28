Surya Vamsam to get a sequel after 26 years, confirms Sarathkumar

The Classic hit of 1997, Surya Vamsam, is confirmed to get a sequel and superstar R.Sarathkumar has big plans for it. The actor confirmed this during a discussion about his next film, Por Thorzil as well as in a tweet.

On June 27, Surya Vamsam turned 26 and Sarathkumar took to Twitter to remember the legendary hit film. Sharing a poster and some stills from the film, he tweeted, “It has been 26 years since the release of Surya Vamsam, a special family film that can be celebrated in the artistic journey, the time has passed, technology has progressed and is still in the minds of fans from all walks of life. Thanks to the fans who enjoyed the entire movie like the characters, dialogues, and songs, made it a huge success and supported it! Soon Suryavamsam 2.”

Regarding the making of the film, he said, “We have planned to do Suryavamsam 2 and now we are discussing how to travel further with the story. Maybe that name (title) can be used... We may proceed with the same type of village subjects and connect them to the plot.”

"Suryavamsam ends with a happy ending; the question is what will happen next. What if his son has changed into someone else, The story can develop from there. Relatives of the murdered villain may be introduced. But, we will have to think about a story”, added the actor.

Written and directed by Vikraman, Surya Vamsam featured Sarathkumar in dual roles and went on to be a blockbuster. At the moment, it is unclear if the original star cast will be turning for the sequel as well.