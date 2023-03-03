Tollywood actors Anuradha Mukherjee and Tanika Basu tell us why they prefer being different

They are young, talented, possess minds of their own, and do not count among your typical run-of-the-mill commercial actresses. We are speaking of Tanika Basu and Anuradha Mukherjee, both of whom are slowly but steadily impressing the audience with their performances. Tanika, who was last seen on the big screen in Abar Bochor Kuri Porey, will soon be spotted in a pivotal role in her big Hindi debut web series and Anuradha will be seen portraying the lead in Indrasis Acharya’s movie, Niharika. We had a no-holds-barred chat with these young actors on Women’s Day to get a clearer picture of how things are for women in Tollywood who prefer not to be boxed into typical pre-conceived notions.

Excerpts from the chat:

Does Women’s Day still hold relevance?

Tanika: Of course, it does and will always do till the gender disparity is removed. But we need to go beyond the capitalist mentality of celebrating the day with gifts and flowers and acknowledge the fact we are not equal, if we were, we would have never needed a day like this.

Anuradha: We must celebrate each other and unless we are confident about ourselves, we will never be able to become equal.

Tanika: Also it’s about patriarchy which is not gender specific. Many women don’t think twice before slut-shaming another woman. That patriarchy needs to be addressed.

How women-friendly or congenial is Tollywood towards women?

Anuradha: It’s still a struggle. Though many films are now being made nationally where women are in the lead, I have reservations against the term why is it referred to as female-centric films.

Tanika: I think once more and more movies are made with women as leads this will go away.

Anuradha: I feel things were better a few decades back for female actors in Bengal when movies like Apur Sansar, Charulata and Parama were made. I think with time we have become regressing in terms of films that celebrate women. But look at how Bangladesh, South and even Marathi industries are progressing. Here we always worry about the business of a film.

Tanika: And that’s why we depend upon a male actor for audience pull. The treatment is totally different for male actors who are given a lot many more chances than female actors to prove their worth. That level playing ground is missing with males being seen through a different filter.

Anuradha: Also cerebral actors are cast less.

Tanika: More so, if you have an opinion and ask questions.

Is that still a problem if you don’t conform to the typical looks of a heroine?

Anuradha: Initially, a filmmaker told me that I would never get to play the lead since I don’t have the looks. But thankfully things have changed since then and we have a few filmmakers who think differently and have a different outlook. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have films like Sweater or Niharika. Obviously, there's a little frustration when such dumb things are said but they don’t affect me anymore.

Many people have told me to go under the knife to get a certain look but I would never do that.

Tanika: I really want to know what does the audience come for? Is it only about looks or performance matter too? Many a time I have woken up feeling ugly because I was told I am lacking in certain physical attributes. Body shaming is everywhere but I will never go under the knife.

Anuradha: The casting here is not done properly and no one takes risks with casting hence the same hackneyed stories, plots, and looks are being churned out. But again it’s because the audience has accepted me and appreciated me that I am getting work and still surviving. For the web series Birohi the kind of love I got from remote districts and villages is incredible. Digital spaces have really changed the scene to a great extent. But at the same time often casting can change the scene to a great extent. But at the same time often casting guys chose an actor based on the number of followers she commands on social media, which is so wrong.

Tanika: Yes, but I have nothing against influencers or content creators who are talented getting cast. The problem is when it’s done on the basis of having 2 million followers and not credible performances.

Do you feel time is running out?

Anuradha: Not at all. I will keep on being an actor and doing roles suitable to my age. Look at Shefali Shah or others for example.

Tanika: I love the way Swastika has groomed herself into this great performer. I think she is a goddess, she is so believable on screen. There’re also stalwarts like Neena Gupta and Tabu.

Your upcoming projects?

Anuradha: I will be seen in Niharika and the Malayali film Give and Take. I have two more films for which shooting will start soon.

Tanika: I will be soon making my Hindi debut in OTT in a Bollywood series where I play one of the primary characters. I am also doing an Indie film directed by Rounak Das.

Your message for those aspiring to become actors?

Tanika: We don’t get to celebrate differences since the industry casts us in a particular mould. But you have to believe in your work and keep at it.

Anuradha: Basic study is important and acting doesn’t mean making reels. Also being patient is key to success.

