Janhvi Kapoor confirms collaboration with Jr NTR, shares first look from Telugu debut

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Telugu debut in the upcoming, as-yet-untitled Koratala Siva production opposite Jr NTR. On her 26th birthday, the Milli actress shared the first poster for the movie on Instagram.

Janhvi was seen sitting on rocks, looking back and smiling. The actress wore a traditional attire in muted shades of pink, blue, and green.

After Janatha Garage, Jr. NTR and Koratala Siva are uniting again for NTR 30. The project is anticipated to formally start production later this month and begin filming the following month.



On Monday, NTR Arts published the poster on Twitter and stated, "She's the calm in the storm from the fierce world of #NTR30. Happy Birthday and welcome onboard #JanhviKapoor." Expected to be an action-drama, the film's music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be confirmed.

Since the project's official announcement, fans have flooded social media with requests for further information on the movie. Jr. NTR recently pleaded with supporters to refrain from constantly asking for updates because it puts a lot of burden on many individuals associated with the film. NTR asked his fans not to keep pestering him for updates while speaking at the pre-release event for his brother Kalyan Ram's most recent film, Amigos.

Janhvi's most recent appearance was in Mathukutty Xavier's survival horror film Milli. Apart from her, Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal both played major roles in the film. Janhvi is also doing a film alongside Varun Dhawan in the movie Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. She also stars with Rajkummar Rao in the sports drama Mr. and Mrs. Maahi.

