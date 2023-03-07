Randeep Hooda and Neena Gupta come together for Pachhattar Ka Chhora, a romcom with a twist

Panorama Studios International will present a romcom with a difference, featuring Randeep Hooda and Neena Gupta in a first-of-its-kind casting. Pachhattar Ka Chhora will be produced by JJ Creations LLP and Shivam Cinema Vision, Co Produced by Rachayita Films Private Limited with Prolife Entertainment and Production as the associate producer. Directed by Jayant Gilatar, the film went on the floors recently with Gulshan Grover and Sanjay Mishra playing significant roles.

This is the first film that will be shot in Rajsamand, Rajasthan and the muhurat clap of the film was given by none other than Princess Diya Kumari, an MP from Rajsamand who graced the occasion along with Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, and an MLA from Jamnagar, Gujarat.



“Panorama Studios has always backed interesting subjects and this one struck a chord immediately. With audiences having exposure to cinema from across the world now, we are looking out for stories that will be different yet entertaining. Pachhattar Ka Chhora is a film that talks about a very important aspect of life in a lighter vein. We are looking forward to bringing this journey of a 75-year-young man,” shares Kumar Mangat Pathak, chairman, Panorama Studios.



Filmmaker Jayant Gilatar has directed over 4000 episodes for various TV shows, starting with Akbar-Birbal, which was translated into 68 languages. His Marathi films, Sadarakshanaay and Ranbhoomi, have won several state awards. His Natasamrat, in Gujarati, was another big hit, while his Gujarat 11, the first sports film in Gujarati, won several awards and was selected for National Archives. His Hindi film, Chalk N Duster, a journey with two teachers played by Shabana Azmi and Juhi Chawla, is known for its heart-warming content.



“I have always been drawn to unconventional subjects rather than the run-of-the-mill. Pachhattar Ka Chhora is a perfect fit and I am excited to start the journey of this film today. That the story will be told through two powerhouse performers, Randeep and Neenaji, is an added bonus,” he exults.



For Randeep, this film will just be one more in a long list that has showcased his versatility and brilliance, from D, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and Main Aur Charles to Sarbjit, Laal Rang, Extraction and CAT. “This one is unlike any that I have done before, a romantic drama with an undercurrent of situational humour that will hopefully leave audiences in splits while giving them some fodder for thought. Believe me when I say, you have not seen a love story like this before,” he signs off.