Avatar: The Way Of Water soon to hit OTT platforms

James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster, Avatar: The Way of Water (Avatar 2) will soon be available on Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Movies Anywhere. The much-awaited Avatar sequel's digital edition shall be rendered in 4K Ultra quality. Furthermore, the epic will have more than three hours of 'bonus content' illustrating Pandora, the film's fictional world, whose sets are at the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida. The digital feature will also showcase Cameron's extraordinary production process. The film's official Instagram handle announced its impending digital advent earlier this week.

The online version in over three hours of 'never-seen-before extras' will spotlight Pandora's aquatic habitat, and meticulous sound designs, varying across digital retailers. Since its release in December, the Canadian filmmaker's piece has bagged the tag of the third highest-grossing movie worldwide, replacing his epic romance tragedy Titanic and garnering billions at the box office. The film has also earned four Academy Award nominations which include best picture, best visual effects, best production design and best sound.

Most of the set in the film was crafted digitally by production designers, Ben Procter and Dylan Cole, centering on underwater visuals while developing on its overall tactility. The film's final hour is composed of a series of action scenes and surreal concepts. Cameron had stated in 2006 that he would like to work on an Avatar sequel. Though he had announced the first two sequels in 2010, after the first one's enormous success, there were repeated delays in the expected release schedules. First premiered in London on December 6, 2022, Avatar: The Way of Water received a positive response for its visual effects. The film had its theatrical release in India on December 16, 2022 and will be out on OTT this March.

