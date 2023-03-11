Dia Mirza says how 'Bheed' reminds us of a vast human tragedy that has never been documented fully

The trailer of Anubhav Sinha's multi-starrer film Bheed was released recently, and with great power and pathos, took us to the heart of a story that has never been told before. The impactful trailer showcases a strong storyline as well as a powerful cast including Rajummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur, and Ashutosh Rana. Dia says, "This trailer reminds us of the vast suffering of millions during the lockdown and captures countless human stories of loss, heartbreak, and helplessness that have never been documented fully. Three years after the lockdown, this trailer also reminds us just how quickly we forget tragedies that have not impacted us directly."

In the trailer, Dia is seen to be playing the role of a mother whose life drastically changes when a sudden lockdown makes it impossible for her to reach her child. She says, "It was easy for me to imagine the horror of being apart from my child in the middle of a massive humanitarian crisis but this story is also about much wider issues of privilege and deprivation, power and powerlessness, humanity and inhumanity, empathy, and apathy. I hope 'Bheed' expands our worldview and helps us to include in it, human-beings who are just like us but don't have the luxury to live in a sanitized bubble."



Bheed is all set to release worldwide on March 24.