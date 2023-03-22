Actor Ishan Mazumder speaks about his upcoming film Chirosakha Hey and more

Ishan Mazumder, who likes to call himself an “accidental actor” though, is all pumped up for his onscreen character Ishaan, which is nothing like him, as he says. Ishan had to deconstruct himself completely, to create a new version of himself, which he prefers to call Ishan 2.0. As Argha Deep Chatterjee's Chirosakha Hey, starring Tnusree Chakraborty and Ishan is all set to release on Friday, March 24, we chat with the actor and know more about the film.

Tell us more about your character.

Chirosakha Hey’s Ishaan is bohemian, impulsive and an extrovert. By profession, he is a freelance photographer. Belonging to a bonedi family, he lost his father at a very young age and now has his mother and uncle in his family. He is an artiste and isn’t really bothered about his future. He believes in his ethics and values and doesn’t spare a minute before jumping in to help others.

You are barely identifiable in this new look. Tell us more about it.

I have deconstructed myself completely for this character. None of the characters that I have played before, be it in Guldasta, Krishanu, Dashi or even Postmaster, have any similarity with Ishan…be it the look, the mannerisms, costume or makeup. The reel-life Ishan is very different from real-life Ishan too, to be honest. Unless I have known someone for years, I am a little shy and try to stay quiet and aloof, which is exactly opposite to the Ishan onscreen.

Ishan and Tnusree in a scene from Chirosakha Hey

How’s your working experience with Tnusree?

So good! Tnusree is a darling. She is such a big name but has absolutely zero tantrums.

Are you a director’s actor?

Oh yes absolutely. Since I have learnt acting by watching theatres and movies, I try to follow and copy the way my director guides, to make sure I don’t go wrong.

What’s in the pipeline?

I’m doing another film, opposite another popular actress, but it’s just that I can’t reveal it right now. The film will most probably release this year itself.