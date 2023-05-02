Actor Vyom Yadav shines as the lead in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Garmi

Vyom Yadav is playing a lead for the first time in the web series, Garmi, that is presently streaming on Sony Liv. Vyom's portrayal of a complex character on this show has left everyone spellbound, and the actor has received appreciation for his acting skills and screen presence.



Expressing his exhilaration on bagging the role, Vyom says, "Bagging the role in 'Garmi' was truly a dream come true for me. After facing multiple rejections, getting to work with Tigmanshu Dhulia, one of the best directors in our country, on such a grand project was a life-changing moment." The actor also shared how director Tigmanshu Dhulia encouraged him on this journey. "He is an absolute institution on the move. Working with him was like being in an acting school, learning insightful and informative tips and tricks every day. I felt like he was a father figure to me, and he has always extended unwavering support to me. He gave me the space to bring my own interpretation to the scenes as an actor, and I appreciated how open he was with my contributions. It was a dream come true to work with such a wonderful director, and I cannot wait for more opportunities to collaborate with him."



Earlier seen in projects like Badhaai Do and Delhi Crime, it was definitely more challenging for the actor this time to be in the lead role. Sharing his experience about role preparation, Vyom says, "While preparing for my role as Arvind Shukla in 'Garmi', I created a timeline for his character development after every prime incident in the script. I even changed my way of living to embody his aggression—speaking less and constantly thinking like Arvind in everyday life situations, not just on set. That's what's so fascinating about this art form—it allows you to experience things you wouldn't otherwise."



Commenting on his way of analysing the script, he says, "When I first read the script for Garmi, I realised that some of the qualities of the character matched my own, but the political aspect was completely new to me. It was uncharted territory for me, and I had to spend hours watching and researching videos to be able to see the overlap between my traits and the character's. But I was determined to make it work, and I put in the effort to really connect with the character."