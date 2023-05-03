Trailer of Chatrapathi's Hindi remake starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushratt Bharuccha dropped

SS Rajamouli's Telegu blockbuster Chatrapathi's Hindi remake is all prepped for its massive Pan-India release on May 12 and the excitement surrounding it is high. With a trailer launch, the leading stars of the movie created a buzz among the media and fans. With their grand entry at this event, Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushratt Bharuccha elavated the joyous mood and exhilarated everyone with their performance on the upbeat track, 'Bareilly Ke Bazaar' from the film.



With this trailer launch, the audience gets a sneak peak into this high-octane action film. From stupendous visuals, to the stunts, chemistry between the leads, choreography, catchy up-tempo music, and gripping storyline, this movie seems to have every element to entertain the audience. Produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, the movie will surely leave you impressed.





This large canvas action entertainer, directed by VV Vinayak, and written by SS Rajamouli's father and veteran writer V Vijayendra Prasad, will mark the big Bollywood debut of the Telegu actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda. Talking about the film, the actor shares, “Chatrapathi is a special film to me in so many ways. VV Vinayak directed me in my Telugu debut, and he is also the director of my Bollywood debut, which makes this collaboration even more significant. Chatrapathi ticks all the boxes of a commercial potboiler, and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences.”



Nushratt Bharuccha shares, “It was an incredible experience working with Sreenivas Bellamkonda who is just a natural on screen – I’m happy to be part of this massive Pan-India offering and team Chatrapathi is excited to give the masses more reason to whistle and hoot.” Team 'Chatrapathi is very excited to hit the big screen soon, and director V.V Vinayak has rightly chosen the apt leads for this movie with Sreenivas Bellamkonda being ideal for pulling off high octane action and Nushratt's charming performance being perfectly suitable for the movie.