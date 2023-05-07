Film Abar Bibaho Obhijaan’s track Shob e Maya’s release sees collab with street hip-hop artistes

SVF’s upcoming multi-starrer release Abar Bibaho Obhijaan, a sequel to the hit film, Bibaho Obhijaan, hosted an exciting collaboration with Kolkata's exceptional street style hip hop artists for the first song Shob e Maya’s showcase. The event, which took place at New Town Graphiti Street, brought together the entire cast and crew of the film, who joined in the lively dance performances alongside the talented dancers.

Anirban Bhattacharya and Priyanka Sarkar at the release of their song Shob e Maya

Shob e Maya features music by the blockbuster composer Jeet Gannguli. And is penned by Prosen. Sung by Aditya Dev, the track captures the essence of the film’s famous trio couples Ankush Hazra, Nusraat Faria, Anirban Bhattacharya, Rudranil Ghosh, Sohini Sarkar, and Priyanka Sarkar enjoying in Thailand. The collaboration with Bengal Street Hip Hop artists added an exciting element to the release, showcasing the fusion between two distinct art forms and not only promoted local talent but also provided a platform for artists and the public to interact, showcasing Kolkata's vibrant and diverse cultural scene.

Anirban Bhattacharya and Priyanka Sarkar, one of the lead pairs of Abar Bibaho Obhijaan, say, “This is a great initiative to have such passionate and talented dancers launch our song. Their unique style and energy have undoubtedly brought a fresh and exciting perspective to this event".

Launch of Abar Bibaho Obhijaan's song Shob e Maya

The Bengal Street hip hop dancers were equally thrilled about the collaboration and expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to showcase their style to a wider audience.

Touted as the biggest comic caper of the year, Abar Bibaho Obhijaan, tells the story of three couples who are yearning to escape their adoring spouses for a few days. The men make up a narrative and flee the city, and what happens next is a humorous journey of tension and thrill in Thailand! The film promises to be a fun and delightful experience for the audience with the three characters Anupam, Rajat, and Gansha returning with a bang after a four-year gap. The film is all set for a theatrical release on May 25.