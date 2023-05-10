Punjabi actress Shruti Sodhi to debut  in Hindi film Ab Dilli Dur Nahin

Actress Shruti Sodhi, who has predominantly worked in Punjabi and Telugu films, is set to make her hindi debut with film Ab Dilli Dur Nahin as a female lead opposite actor Imran Zahid. Directed by Kamal Chandra, the story chronicles the journey of a small-town boy aspiring to become an IAS officer, which is slated to release on 12th May. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will be seen playing a cameo in this film.

Sharing about why she chose this film for her hindi debut, she says, "I was looking for a good script in Hindi and this character is a very strong and she is holding the film in a certain way as much as the male lead. So for me that was very attractive because there was a lot to do in the film with different kinds of scenes and great opportunities to deliver a good performance and make my presence felt."

Shruti further mentions, "Also, the fact that Mahesh Bhatt showed a lot of faith in the script and was creatively involved and things were done under his guidance, made me feel very confident about this project."

Shruti Sodhi

The script was first a play which was converted into a film, going through a series of fine tuning.

Giving insights about her character, she tells, "Niyati is a very strong, ethically and morally grounded girl with very clear values. She is family oriented. Because her strong value system, she's able to take a very tough decision for love that changes the course of the film, which you will see."

Describing her working experience with Imran Zahid, she shares,"Working with Imran was great. He was very thorough and well versed with his character. He has put a lot into research and worked really hard."

Written by Dinesh Gautam, the film's plot is inspired by Delhi-based IAS officer Govind Jaiswal’s life.