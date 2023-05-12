Actor Abir Chatterjee shares about his role in Fatafati

Dont expect the suave and sorted Abir Chatterjee from Byomkesh or Guptodhon series this time. In Aritra Mukherjee's film Fatafati he plays the doting husband to Phullora, played out by Ritabhari Chakraborty. An affectionate husband in real life too, we speak to Chatterjee about his character, what he feels about body positivity and more.

What's your character in Fatafati like?

My character's name is Bachaspati, who is a family man from the suburbs working in the sales department of a showroom. Bachaspati is Phullora’s loving husband and I like this character even more because the character seems very real, very relatable. He supports his wife not out of duty or a sense of responsibility, but out of sheer love. Even when the couple fights, you would find it closer to reality, making it seem like any couple fighting next door. Bachaspati is a good husband, but I told our director Aritra Mukherjee that he has probably set the standard too high for husbands (laughs). You need to be very fortunate to get a brother, a son or a husband like Bachaspati, yet everything is very spontaneous and not over-the-top.

What made you choose this film?

The fact that Bachaspati is not a larger-than-life character and that the topic is a relatable one, and I think most of us have been through it at least once. The film has love, a relationship, a dream, and sweet moments and if a message can be spread through movies like this, nothing can be better.

What's your take on body positivity?

It’s a very evolving subject. When we were young, these concepts of body shaming and body positivity didn't exist but now, we are getting a hang of it. We too probably have cracked jokes but never really felt how horrible that person might have felt. But it’s high time we became more sensible and sensitive towards others, and keep a check on what we say.

Are you conscious of your looks?

I am because that’s a part of my profession. It is a responsibility that I carry. It’s show business and when I play a character, I have to become that person, and for that, my body, my look, and my outfits, all need to be in sync. Even if I go to a party, it’s important how I present myself. It’s not just because people look up to us, it’s also because it is a professional commitment. Also, since I hail from a corporate background, I know how each occasion or event needs to be handled differently, in terms of outfits or how you look and behave in general.

Abir Chatterjee

Is the man Abir Chatterjee a fitness freak?

I have a problem with the word ‘freak’, I would rather say I am a fitness regular because I think taking care of ourselves is our responsibility. I believe we have realised that even more post-pandemic. And yes, the man Abir Chatterjee, provided that I didn't belong to this industry, would have definitely loved that extra spoon of biryani.

Why aren't curvy men or women seen playing the leads otherwise in any film?

Go back 20 years, body structures weren’t a talking point. Curvy women were very much in vogue. With time, the rules of showbiz changed, and the marketing gimmicks changed too. If you go back, shirtless heroes were a rare thing. Probably things will change again in the future. However, people need to mature. You might idolise the hero/heroine you see on screen, but if you try to follow them blindly, that would be a blunder.

People tend to pass remarks on how you look, the moment they see you. How do you deal with it?

The audience has every right to judge me because they are watching me with their hard-earned money. They are welcome to say “I didn’t like you in that ad”, or “That look didn’t suit you”, but the moment it becomes a personal attack that is problematic. Before blurting out a comment, be it hateful or playful, people need to realise what the person at the recieving end might feel like.

Your fitness mantra?

Eat healthy, work hard, be in movement as much as possible, maintain your routine, and be consistent.

Your comfort food?

Muri-badam (puffed rice and peanuts) or rice, dal, boiled eggs and ghee.

Upcoming projects?

I have a Pujo release, Nandita Shiboprosad’s Raktabeej. I have also shot for Raja Chanda’s Bibaho Bibhrat with Parambrata Chatterjee and Lahoma Bhattacharya. I recently finished filming Arjunn Dutta’s Deep Fridge and Suman Mukhopadhyay’s Putul Nacher Itikatha.

Fatafati releases today.