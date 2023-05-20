Nonte Fonte film creators Anirban Chakraborty & Amlan Majumder take us on a trip, back to childhood

Narayan Debnath’s Nonte Fonte is a slice of childhood for every Bengali. Be it borrowing and reading it during the summer afternoons or getting one at train stations before travelling on a train, this comic creation was there in every part of our growing up. Now, these comics can be seen at the theatres, not as a form of an animated series, but as a feature film. On this note, we speak to the director Anirban Chakraborty and the screenplay and dialogue writer Amlan Majumder to know more about this one-of-a-kind film.

What went into creating the screenplay of the film?

Anirban: All of us are acquainted with Nonte Fonte comics, and we know that each one is a two-page story, and it was not possible to write a script for a full-length feature film out of just one strip.

Amlan: There were a few unpublished episodes of this comic too, that Narayan Debnath handed over to it when we visited him. We thought of doing this film, pre covid, the author was still penning the comics, and the total number was more than 800. I read almost 800-850 episodes/strips, selected a few and connected them to weave a movie script out of it. Connecting it was the most difficult part, and we believe that is what will strike a chord with the audience too.

Anirban

Why did you think of making a film on Nonte Fonte?

Anirban: It isn’t rocket science that we have thought about. Among many characters that we grew up reading or watching, Nonte Fonte was two among those. So why not explore them a little more, and make a film?

Amlan: What we noticed is that be it on OTT or at the theatres, parents are very concerned as to what the children can watch. There is a lack of films made for children. So, this is an attempt to give the parents a slice of their childhood and to give the kids, who don’t know who Nonte Fonte are, two hours of unfiltered, innocent laughter and pure joy. This is a film that audiences of every age group will enjoy.

How excited was Narayan Debnath?

Amlan: The day we had our look-set, he had come. He was awestruck looking at the actors and exclaimed, "How can they look so similar to the ones I had sketched!” He was looking forward to watching the film so much but unfortunately passed away last year.

Amlan

How was the casting done?

Anirban: Not just the casting, the set designing was equally important and challenging. If you go back and have a look at the comic book, you will see how minimal and simplistic the hostel rooms were. At every moment we had to keep in mind if it was resembling the way it was drawn. It was very important to make them look just like the book, otherwise, people wouldn’t have accepted them. And thankfully, Narayan Babu himself approved the final casting!