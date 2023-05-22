Actress Vaishnavi Macdonald to play a single mother in Sanjay Mishra starrer Karmaa Meets Kismet

Actress Vaishnavi Macdonald, known for her work in Shaktiman, Dil Se Dil Tak, Aye Mere Humsafar, Tera Yaar Hoon Main among others, is set to feature in the film Karmaa Meets Kismet starring alongside Sanjay Mishra, Farida Jalal and Alka Amin.

Helmed by director Gitanjalli Aran, it's a tale of karma and destiny.

Vaishnavi shares, "It was different, unusual and challenging because I'm playing a single mother in the film who somehow tries to balance everything. It was a very contemporary character and had its own share of challenges."

Vaishnavi Macdonald

Sharing about what prompted her to take up the film she tells, "The entire set up of the film and the way Gitanjalli and her team connect with people, their hospitality and humbleness was praiseworthy. I knew from the start that their film would be made well. Also, I was so excited to work with Gitanjalli. She is very down to earth, kind, loving and at the same time very professional," she adds.

Vaishnavi tells us that veteran actor Farida Jalal was almost like a real mom and she was very gentle and warm. "We really gelled well and had a very good rapport. I will always cherish the experience, it was a memorable one," she signs off.