Disney’s Star Wars hotel to shut down 

After only one and a half years, Disney is closing Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser, an immersive Star Wars-themed hotel based in Florida. The final voyage will take place from September 28-30. New bookings have been temporarily paused until May 26 to accommodate those who booked after September.

In a statement, the company praised its cast for bringing the experience to life for guests, "We are so proud of all of the Cast Members and Imagineers who brought Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to life and look forward to delivering an excellent experience for Guests during the remaining voyages over the coming months. Thank you to our Guests and fans for making this experience so special."

When the hotel first opened in March 2022, it promised fans a unique experience. All visits are two-night stays, which start at about $4,800 for two people, and go up to $5,299 for two adults and one child and $5,999 for three adults and one child. The price includes food and drink (except for alcohol), access to Disney World's Hollywood Studios park, a Magic Band and valet service. Guests can also interact with the franchise's characters during their stay.

Also read: Wamiqa Gabbi stars in Modern Love Chennai

While the experience has earned high guest satisfaction ratings and a Thea Award for outstanding achievement in the themed entertainment space, the price was still too costly for most Star Wars fans. Reports from last year showed that the hotel was struggling with falling demand and was seeing occupancy rates of as little as 25 percent. In March, Disney was cutting back bookings. However, reducing the price would cause the quality of the experience to suffer.

With regard to the closure, the company released the following statement, "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognised for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment. This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans."

Also read: IIFA 2023: Kamal Haasan to be honoured with Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award