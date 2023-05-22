IIFA 2023: Kamal Haasan to be honoured with Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) will felicitate veteran actor Kamal Haasan with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema at the upcoming IIFA Awards 2023, which is to be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 26 and 27.

The Vishwaroopam-star expressed excitement about the prospect of attending this year’s ceremony, “I am extremely honoured and grateful that I have been a part of many IIFAs. They are doing a great job promoting Indian cinema globally. I’m excited to be present at this year’s event.”



The 68-year-old actor started his career as a child artiste in the Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma, for which he received the President's Gold Medal. Since then, he has worked in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam Hindi and Bengali film industries. Kamal is well-known for his performances in films such as Avvai Shanmugi, Nayagan, Hey Ram, Indian and Vikram, among many others. He has received both the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.

This year, Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao will host the IIFA rocks, while Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal will take over for the major awards. At the award presentation, IIFA will also honour fashion designer Manish Malhotra for his contrubution in the film industry and actor-couple pair Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza with Outstanding Achievement in Regional Film for the Marathi film Ved, which marked the directorial debut of Riteish. Miral and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism have partnered up for the Sobha IIFA Weekend and NEXA Awards.



