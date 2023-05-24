Faiz Khan plays watchman in Kacchey Limbu

Actor Faiz Khan who has been part of projects like Yeh hai Bakrapur, Kedarnath, Aranyak, City of Dreams 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jagga Jasoos, Jolly LLB 2 and Minus One season 1 is currently seen in Radhika Madan starrer film Kacchey Limbu playing the character of Zakir.

Faiz Khan says, "In this film, my character Zakir is a watchman of a building. He has turned alcoholic after his wife passed away due to TB which everyone in the building know. He is unscrupulous and everyone from the society wants to remove him but Bhaskar uncle did not let Zakir out of work because he was sure that Zakir can improve. He is lonely but does not share his loneliness with anyone and it has become his nature to talk bluntly. Meanwhile, Aditi, played by Radhika Madan, forms her own cricket team of which Zakir becomes a part of and slowly he feels affinity towards this Kacchey Limbu team, leaves alcohol, and starts winning the tournament with full intensity."

Faiz Khan in Kacche Limbu

Sharing about how he prepped for the character he says that he observes saw most watchmen of my are at their phones during free time. "They have many problems in their life, that doesn't show on their face while looking at the phone. I realised that I have to stay in the same zone and open the gate when someone comes. I did it for a day or two in my building and felt like a watchman. I worked on the nature, way of walking and talking and then gradually Zakir's character took its form! The biggest challenge for him was to gel with the Kacchey Limbu team because the character had his own restrictions and boundaries as he stays lonely most of the time, which I found challenging as an actor to maintain," he lets us into the process.

Sharing his working experience in the film he mentions, "Radhika is very comfortable to work with. She is very supportive towards her fellow actors. She's focused on her work, energetic, very positive. I would like to say the same for Ayush Mehra and Rajat Barmecha - - they are very grounded and understand the responsibility of their character."

Kacchey Limbu directed by Shubham Yogi tells the heartwarming coming-of-age story that follows a pair of siblings as they struggle to balance their families’ expectations, while pursuing their individual passions.