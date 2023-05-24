IIFA 2023: Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao unveil the invitation box

Bollywood superstars Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao unveiled the invitation box of IIFA 2023 designed by Izzhaar. Here is a sneak peek at the luxury boxed invites for the IIFA Weekend 2023.

When you open the box, it leads you past Abu Dhabi's famous sights while revealing the symbolic towers in the form of chess pieces. The important structures of Etihad Arena, Adnoc HQ, and Nation Tower stand tall on the squares of Rook, Knight, and Bishop, respectively, just as Shaikh and Shaykhah depict the King and the Queen, and IIFA's trophies take the position of pawns and sit gracefully on the board. Additionally, this magnificent Izzhaar golden chess board that oozes incredible elegance can add glitz to one's living area.

The magnificent metal chessboard symbolises the opulence of the UAE and the IIFA 2023 gala in Abu Dhabi, the country's capital. This well-liked strategic game is made even more alluring by its striking black and gold appearance with an Izzhaar twist.



