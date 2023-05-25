Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi starrer thriller Mumbaikar set for June 2 release

There’s a reason why Mumbai is the Maximum City. It pushes one to try their destiny in life, love, and career and see where their perseverance and patience tales them in the City Of Dreams. Perhaps, it’s the city’s dynamicity, resilience, diversity, cosmopolitanism and celebration of its people that has made it a background subject for blockbuster films in the past, notably, Gully Boy (2019), Wake Up Sid (2009), Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008), Black Friday (2004) and more. Adding to the list is the OTT film Mumbaikar, which serves as a tribute to the diverse layers of the beloved city. The movie helmed by esteemed filmmaker Santosh Sivan is a thrilling drama, boasting an impressive ensemble cast including Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Hridhu Haroon, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala, and Sanjay Mishra.

A still from the film

Set amidst the bustling streets of the city, Mumbaikar weaves together an intricately connected plot that interlaces the lives of several unrelated characters. Over the course of a 24-hour period, their individual journeys intersect through a series of unforeseen events, leading to a transformative shift in their perspectives on the city and life itself. With its compelling narrative, the movie promises to take viewers on an exhilarating ride, unveiling the lesser-known facets of Mumbai, the cherished city of dreams in India.

Vikrant Massey, who portrays a pivotal character in the to-be-released film, shares, “It has been an absolute pleasure sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi sir. I have grown up watching Santosh Sivan Sir’s films. I have always admired his work and now to be directed by him was an experience I will cherish forever.”

Talking about Mumbaikar, Vijay says, “It is an exciting time for Indian actors. We are getting opportunities to work on films across languages. After the love and appreciation I have received for my web series, I am looking forward to the audience's reaction to this film. The film has a unique concept and is set in a single day and is full of twists and turns.”

Ace director Santosh Sivan shares on the trailer release, “It is a great feeling to be back to directing a Hindi film. Mumbaikar is a film that gives a perspective of the city through the lives of interwoven characters. Mumbai has its own unique spirit and I have tried to encapsulate it through this film. It was amazing working with such talented actors in one film!”

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Riya Shibu, Mumbaikar will also be dubbed in Tamil, allowing fans of Tamil cinema to enjoy this thrilling narrative in their preferred language.

Mumbaikar releases on June 2 on Jio Cinema.

