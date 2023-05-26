Actor Vikram Pratap on movie Kathal

Previously spotted as Abdul in Netflix's Darling and Hotstar's Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, actor Vikram Pratap is currently starring in Netlfix's Kathal. With actors like Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav and others, Vikram plays the role of reporter Pankaj. Recently, the actor got candid about his work experience in the project which was filmed in his hometown Chambal (Bhind).

Vikram points out the USP of the film, saying that it' a very unique story set in a very different world. "The USP of this film is the way it is written. Director Yashowardhan Mishra has completely done justice in creating the world.", says the actor.

Actor and dialect coach Vikram Pratap recalls his work experience with co-actors Sanya Malhotra and Rajpal Yadav, saying, "Sanya is very welcoming and sweet. She comes fully prepared with her own baggage on set. Most of my scenes are with Rajpal only. He's such a secured and experienced actor. He used to help me improvise in scenes even when there are no dialogues and sometimes gave few of his lines to me in order to enhance the scenes. He's a master in improvisation. He is such a giving actor and believes in team work."

Continuing on his comradery with Rajpal Yadav, he adds how the latter’s dedication towards work, inspired him. "Also, I recall Rajpal had to do bald make-up for his look and be in that look for long hours in hot summer of 40 to 45 degree, but still he didn't have any complains or problem regarding it. That's what I took back from him that it's your work which you chose to do and you will have to do deal with all sort of things without complaining or cribbing. We share a great rapport with each other. And we used to ride moped bike even after our shoots, as you have seen riding that bike is a part of our scenes. In the film, we ride in that Luna as reporters of the town.” says Vikram.

The actor further shares an interesting story of how he landed into his role in Kathal. He says, ”I came to know that Casting Bay is casting for this film which is being made near my hometown Chambal and they need the same dialect for the characters. So I went to their office to ask them since I wanted to shoot in my hometown Bhind (Chambal) because it's a matter of pride and feels good. But unfortunately, they told that most of the characters are locked already and the character which is left, I don't fit in it. So I didn't give it a thought and went to Jaipur to shoot for Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. After returning back, I got a call saying that one of the artistes won't be able to take up this part due to date issues with other projects and asked me to give audition for the same. So I got confirmation 2 days prior to the shoot day and that's how I eventually landed shooting in my hometown and even got a better part to play mystically."