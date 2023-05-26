Karan Vyas on web series Scoop

His dialogues in Hansal Mehta's web series Scam 1992 were well-appreciated by the audience and the critics alike and turned writer Karan Vyas into an asset for the OTT world. In the recently released series Saas Bahu Aur Falmingo, Karan showed his finesse by delivering crisp dialogues and that too in the Rajasthani dialect. Ahead of the release of another much-awaited series Scoop, we speak to Karan about that and more.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo has really crisp dialogues that too in local dialects. What went behind them?

The whole process for writing dialogues for Saas Bahu aur Flamingo or any show is very simple and straightforward for me. First, I need to understand the characters and the world they live in. Once I have dived deep into these two aspects, I try to stay true to these characters' worlds and write dialogues which reflect unique aspects of the characters and the world they belong.

How difficult or easy it is to write dialogues for any project?

Each project comes with its own unique challenges, and Saas Bahu aur Flamingo had its own share of challenges. The show had a very diverse group of primary characters, set in very unique cartel environments in the backdrop of rural areas. So, achieving a distinct voice for each of them was very challenging and fun at the same time.

As a dialogue writer, how do you get inspired?

I observe people and go through lots of character-based research. I form certain types of personality traits as I start writing and try to execute each character’s line separately for at least the first episode and once I absolutely know my characters with dialogues turned into distinct voices, I just follow these voices naturally.

You are back with Hansal Mehta's Scoop.

Writing Scoop was a very profound experience. Hansal Mehta and his co-creator Mrunmayee encouraged me to go out of my comfort zone and write something profound and real. The screenplay I received from writers was so brilliant that with each episode for me to match that standard of writing was extremely important and challenging.

How gripping or different will be Scoop?

Scoop is very real, it is written in such a way that it addresses lots of current issues with complex characters and a thrilling narrative but at the core, it’s a very emotionally satisfying watch. Scoop’s emotional core is so intact that at the end viewers might feel that Jagruti is like their own family member.

What are your other upcoming projects?

My next instalment of the Scam series will release which I am really excited about. Currently, a web series on Mahatma Gandhi is keeping me busy and I am again collaborating with Hansal Mehta.

Scoop will hit Netflix on June 2