Director-producer Raaj Shaandilyaa announces seven films

Raaj Shaandilyaa along with his partner Vimal Lahoti thrives to give the entertainment industry great cinemas and these movies will be across genres of comedy, romance, drama, emotion, talent and music with various actors and production scale along with explicit writing, making sure to entertain the audience. Thinkink Picturez is a solely content-driven studio where they believe in working and making their script unique and entertaining. They are always burgeoning for great content and thrive to deliver a storyline that is always right off the bat.

The slate of the seven films are as follows-

Ramlali, directed by the National Award-winner director Omung Kumar. He has given us hits in the past like Mary Komand Sarabjit.

Googly, directed by Sanjay Gadhavi. He is the director of the blockbuster franchise of Dhoom 1 and Dhoom 2.

Arabi Kalyanam, directed by Shree Narayan Singh. He has directed movies in the past like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Chemical India, directed by Jai Basantu Singh. He was nominated for the Filmfare in the category of best debut director for his first movie Janhit Mein Jaari which was critically acclaimed and produced by Thinkink Picturez.

Kanya Kumar, directed by Rajeev Dhingra. He has got Punjab Filmfare award for best debut director for the movie Love Punjab.

Ladkiwale Ladkewale, directed By Rohit Nayyar, who is debuting as a director.

Quack Shambhu, directed by Anindya Bikash Datta who is also a debutant director.

Raaj and Vimal say, “We are highly escalated and glad to announce this slate. Our team of writers and creatives have been working to turn this around. We will try our best to keep the audience entertained with loads of emotions and tons of laughter. We thrive to give a meaningful message through our films and want the families to sit together and enjoy the movies we make.”