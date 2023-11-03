Actress Paanie Kashyap on her debut in Pyar Hai to Hai opposite Karan Hariharan

Bokaro girl Paanie Kashyap, who has her roots in Mirzapur, credits her college days' rehearsal that helped her bag her debut role in Pradeep RK Chaudhary's Pyar Hai to Hai opposite Karan Hariharan, son of acclaimed singer Hariharan. We speak to the enthusiastic actress who started out in the acting world with theatre and was a part of Mohan Rakesh's Aashadh Ka Ek Din, and Blind Women's Club among others.

Tell us how you bagged the role?

I auditioned for the character. I had previously done a short film with the producer, and when I learned that they were making a film for which they were looking for fresh faces, I decided to audition. Initially, they were considering semi-known actresses for the female lead, but after seeing my audition, they locked me in for the role.

Paanie Kashyap

Tell us about your role in the film. How did you prepare for the character?

When I delved deeper into the character Nimmo which I am essaying in the film, it was so soul-stirring and relatable that I started living the character from day one of script narration. Without revealing much about the plot of the film, I would say my character will instantly connect with millions of middle-class girls who live their normal lives and yet dream big. She's outgoing and broad-minded and I loved playing her.

How was Karan as a co-actor?

Amazing! We shared the same energy level, came prepared to set, took our jobs seriously, and worked on our characters. Working with such a hardworking co-actor pushes and motivates you to bring out your best. He kept his identity as the son of Hariharan aside. We connected very well as Nimmo and Arman.

Tell us how you became an actor and how has the struggle been?

I have always wanted to become an actor because I love the profession and find it beautiful to play so many lives and express creativity. It was not easy for me because I had no idea how to start or get into the industry. I come from a small town, so taking acting courses or training was not readily available. I was always waiting for the right opportunity, unaware of my journey. I started my career as a newsreader during my college days. This gave me exposure, and I was offered some ads. Since then, I started my journey and I have done theatre and worked on myself.

Paanie Kashyap

My self-grooming journey began then. I also write music, read extensively, and sing, which helps me grow as an artist and keeps the actor in me alive. I try to stay connected with my true self daily.

What inspires you as an actor?

Everyone who is working hard and doing great in their lives, no matter how small or big, inspires me. I take inspiration from every small thing.

Your beauty and diet regimen

Yoga, gym and Kalaripayattu comprise my weekly fitness routine. I use homemade DIY remedies for my skin. I love food but I always try to keep it healthy and make sure I eat on time.

Upcoming projects?

I'm reading a few scripts but nothing is confirmed yet. I've not signed anything as such because my film is about to release. So before that, I don't want to commit to anything.