Rahul Datta's short film to feature Lavina, Amaara Sangam and Ghanshyam Lalsa 

Short film Star - a Missed Opportunity starring Lavina, Amaara Sangam and Ghanshyam Lalsa, is all set to release post Diwali. Written and directed by Rahul Datta, it will release on Eros Now.

Talking about the short film, Rahul Datta shares, "I had been toying with this idea for a long time. For some reason, it wasn't coming together, even though short films have been my forte, and I've made hundreds of them. I was also struggling to cast the right faces. I wanted a diva kind of girl for the titular role, and I thought Lavina would be perfect. My other actors, Amaara and Ghanshyam, also fell into place shortly after. The USP of the film is: Never Stop Dreaming."

Lavina shares, "I am a rank outsider in the Indian film industry. I haven't lived in India since 2017, my family has no connections to the arts, and I am the managing director of an international trading business that keeps me traveling all over the world. I have a fashion and styling background, having studied at the London School of Fashion and modelled briefly for some big names. I was offered many films in the past, but I couldn't take them up because I had to finish my management degree at Warwick, and my parents were adamant that I complete my education."

"Star was an opportunity for me to stretch my potential as an artiste. It felt like a message from the universe that I needed to grow and do something different. So, I answered the call, and we shot it. It's been a great learning experience. Rahul sir and the entire team at Colorblind were extremely supportive and professional", she added.