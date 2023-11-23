Dhrubo Banerjee on bringing Bogla Mama on screen today

As Dhrubo Banerjee’s comic-adventure adaptation of Rajkumar Moitra’s comic, Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo releases today, Indulge catches up with the director for a quick chat.

Why the thought of making Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo now?

It excites me to bring forth the forgotten aspects of Bengali literature, culture, and History. Bogla Mama is almost the predecessor of the comic genre. The 19th century was a very turbulent time with World Wars, the War of Vietnam, Indo-China, Naxal, and more. The crème of the society, the youths were taken away and there was a lull. The authors understood this and the need to create characters that are no more within our neighourhood which was family back then. That time demanded them.

Look at the time we are living in today with the recession, COVID-19, and political wars, nothing has changed. That’s when I felt the need to bring Bogla Mama back so that today’s youth realise there is laughter, light, hope, and positivity. Bogla Mama from my end is a counterbalance to the unrest that we are having now.

Why did you keep it to the 1980s timeline?

I felt for today’s audience if I keep anything pre-independence there will be a disconnect. So I kept it in 1987. It was a beautiful time just before globalization hit in 1992; when our little Bengal or para or the people who lived there were our world and we were happy and content.

How was it working with a young cast?

In the original text, there was the Nabaratna, nine youngsters. I knew that I would not be able to handle nine so I reduced them to five who are like the firebrand five. Then there’s Ditipriya who is not there in the original text but my narrative demanded her. They had a blast on the set and the energy was palpable.

When did your passion for History and adventure begin?

It began when as a toddler my father used to get me the Amar Chitra Katha’s which made me realise the power of visual storytelling. My love for History stayed. It got accentuated in the 20 years of my not being in Bengal. I missed my place which pushed me to know it even more. My work is an example of my quest of trying to know my place better.

What is the wildest adventure you have been to?

I am a die-hard adventurer. I was shooting once in Tadoba and saw five tigers from proximity who were feeding on their kill. To see that raw ferocity in front of you knowing that one spark and you are the next food, those were some of the scariest minutes of my life.

What is the perfect recipe to make the audience laugh?

Not to try to make them laugh. True laughter is in the effortlessness and casual approach of it. Anything pre-empted or deliberately created is anti-laughter.

The movie hits the theatres today!