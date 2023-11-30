Sebastian Stan plays Donald Trump, Maria Bakalova is Ivana Trump in ‘The Student’

Actor Sebastian Stan is playing young Donald Trump in a movie titled The Student from Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi.

The cast also includes Succession Emmy winner Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn and Borat 2 and Bodies Bodies Bodies actor Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump, reports a media source.

According to the logline: “The Student is an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit. It’s a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger than life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers.”



Gabriel Sherman, author of The Loudest Voice in the Room: How the Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News – and Divided a Country, will write the film about Trump.

As per source, his novel inspired the Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice, which starred Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes. The Student is a co-production between Daniel Beckerman of Scythia Films, Jacob Jerek of Profile Pictures and Ruth Treacy of Taylored Films. Executive Producers are Grant Johnson, Gabriel Sherman and Amy Baer.

Earlier, Stan received Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for his portrayal of rocker Tommy Lee in Hulu’s biographical drama Pam & Tommy. He’s most well known for his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as the Winter Soldier. His most recent appearance as the hero came on the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and he’s next due to star in The Thunderbolts in 2025. Stan also played Robinhood co-founder Vlad Tenev in this fall’s GameStop stock movie Dumb Money, and his recent roles include Ghosted, Sharper, Bupkis, Fresh and The 355.



Abbasi’s most recent film Holy Spider was selected as Denmark’s entry for best international feature film at this year’s Academy Awards.