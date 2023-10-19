'Ghost' is completely Srini’s vision: Actor Shivarajkumar

Shivarajkumar is widely celebrated for his expressive eyes by this generation's audience, especially after his cameo in Jailer. However, Shivanna shares this feature of him is something his father Dr Rajkumar observed a long ago and even shared it with his mother, Parvathamma Rajkumar. "Even my father had a lot of depth in his eyes, so receiving a compliment from him, at that time, meant a lot. After that, Upendra mentioned during the time of Om that my eyes are powerful, and it caught his attention. I never thought about it until someone else pointed it out, but I never let it leave my head. However audience's reaction to my 7-8-minute cameo surprised me. That's the magic of screen presence," says Shivanna.

With Ghost, directed by Srini, and bankrolled by Sandesh Productions releasing today, he believes the reaction of the audience will be tenfold for his screen presence.Srini's heist thriller carries a line that goes, "When violence dies, Big Daddy is born." When asked about how this onscreen personality contributes as a mass hero to the film's impact, Shivanna explains, "We've heard actors being called superheroes or romantic heroes, but 'Big Daddy' truly justifies the character. 'Daddy' is a powerful name, and it adds an emotional touch to the character." he mentions. Ghost is invisible and frightening. "My character too has a stealthy presence and instils fear in his enemies. This Ghost clearly has a unique identity."

Ghost is Shivanna's 126th film, and it's the first time he is part of a thriller without songs and a heroine. What motivated Shivanna to take on this unique project? "I have recently adapted to this trend. Films like Bhajarangi and Vedha presented me in different characterizations, even though they had songs. Lately, I've been eager to experiment with various subjects. In the case of Ghost, there is an element of love, but that doesn't necessarily require a heroine to convey it, and it can take any form," says Shivanna, as he calls Srini a visionary director who has meticulously designed the entire film. "Even the fight sequences have been put together with great effort, there is an element of grace to the action."

With dialogues penned by Prasanna VM catching the attention of the fans on one side, the other aspect that stands out in Ghost is the de-aged look of Shivanna. "The character demanded this, and it's a new concept not only for me but for the industry. With deaging, process, the way I talk, my body language and my voice had to change. I couldn't play my current age; it was different."Apart from the technology-driven elements, the film is also packed with deep emotions, especially for family audiences."Our focus is on delivering a complete and engaging experience."

With the massive ensemble cast in Ghost, including actors from different film industries, Shivarajkumar states, "I recommended Jayaram because he's a fantastic actor with a great sense of comedy. He transforms alongside his co-stars. It's a treat to watch Jayaram, and acting with him is another advantage. The same goes for Anupam Kher, who has excelled in various roles and is another actor who captivates the audience with his eyes and brilliance."

Ghost is gaining immense attention across languages, after Shivarajkumar's cameo appearance in Jailer. When asked about the attention from other language audiences, he says, "I don't deny the impact of my role in Jailer; it has created a huge buzz for Ghost in the south. My dubbed films perform well in Hindi, including Bhajarangi 1 & 2, Mufti, Tagaru, and many others released on OTT. Many people in the North recognize me. People in Chennai knew me as Rajkumar's son till yesterday, but my role in Jailer brought me individual attention and a special place in their hearts, and I should utilize it properly. It has certainly boosted Ghost across multiple languages."

Shivarajkumar, who entered the multilingual star arena a bit late, addresses the challenge of balancing his identity as a hero, and with character roles "My role in Jailer was just a cameo but I have an extensive role in Dhanush's Captain Miller. I have offers to do more straight films from top producers and directors in Tamil, including Prabhu Solomon, Thenappan, ( Kamal Haasan's manager), Trident Ravi, Sathya Jyothi Films, and many others. I will be doing a couple of Tamil films, which will be multilingual and made in Kannada too," he signs off.