4 reasons to celebrate NTR Jr’s Janatha Garage’s 7th anniversary

Man of Masses NTR Jr’s Janatha Garage, a Telugu blockbuster, celebrates its seventh anniversary today. This movie, directed by Koratala Siva, was not just a commercial success but also left a lasting impact on the audience. As we commemorate this milestone, here are four compelling reasons to watch Man of Masses NTR Jr’s Janatha Garage.

NTR Jr and Koratala Siva’s power-packed combination

The dynamic duo, NTR Jr and director Koratala Siva, created magic on screen with Janatha Garage. Their collaboration brought together compelling storytelling and NTR Jr's charismatic screen presence, making it a memorable cinematic experience. The audience will yet again get to witness this actor-director duo in the much awaited film, Devara, which is slated for release in 2024.

Electrifying chemistry between NTR Jr and Mohanlal

The chemistry between NTR Jr and Mohanlal was nothing short of electrifying. Whether it was their intense confrontations or heartwarming moments, their on-screen rapport created an emotional tone that resonated with audiences.

Socially relevant theme

Janatha Garage addressed a socially relevant theme, focusing on environmental conservation and the importance of community service. The film’s message of environmental consciousness and the power of collective action resonated with the audience, making it more than just a typical commercial entertainer.

Box Office Success

Janatha Garage was a monumental success at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2016. Its commercial success not only established NTR Jr as a box office powerhouse but also showcased his ability to choose impactful projects.