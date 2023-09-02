I thoroughly enjoy portraying the role of a mother on screen: Seema Pahwa

Veteran actress and director Seema Pahwa, acclaimed for her remarkable performances in notable films such as Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Bala, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and many others, is poised to grace the silver screen once again in the upcoming family drama film, Yaatris. She will be starring alongside Raghubir Yadav, Jamie Lever, Anuraag Malhan, and Chahatt Khanna.

The movie, directed by Harish Vyas and produced by Kuku Mohanka of Akion Entertainment, is scheduled for release on October 6.

Also read: Singer Armaan Malik dedicates a song to his ladylove and fiancée, Aashna Shroff

Sharing about what prompted her to take up the role, Seema shared, “I thoroughly enjoy portraying the role of a mother on screen, which is why I decided to take on this character. The concept is highly engaging, and I am genuinely fond of the storyline. Additionally, I have immense respect for Harish as a director, as he showcased a profound understanding of the subject matter. It was his expertise that motivated me to embrace this role.”

Seema Pahwa

Shredding light on her character, she mentions, “Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of portraying a wide range of motherly characters; each unique and self-contained. However, the character I’m currently exploring brings with it a sense of unfulfilled passion and dreams. She finds herself unsure of how to achieve her aspirations, leading to a certain level of confusion. This particular role allows me to showcase her personal journey, transcending the typical expectations of a devoted mother whose sole desire is the happiness and success of her family and children. She is a middle-class woman who selflessly devotes herself to her family, leaving her own dreams unfulfilled. One of her primary desires is to establish her own shop and achieve financial security."

Also read: Amithash Pradhan takes us behind the scenes of his new crime thriller, Paramporul

“While the film explores the concept of finding joy in everyday moments, her happiness is tied to materialistic goals and the unfulfilled aspects of her life. It delves into her journey of discovering authentic happiness. This character embarks on a unique and compelling narrative path,” concludes Seema Pahwa.