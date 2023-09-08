Soukarya Ghosal's next, Pokkhirajer Dim, starts filming this September!

Embarking upon the dreamy realm of Ghoton, a familiar figure from a previous rendezvous in Rainbow Jelly, whose existence once revolved around food fantasy, now stands prepared to get into yet another journey of existence. Mahabrata Basu and Anumegha Banerjee are set to embody the characters of Ghoton and Poppins once again in Soukarya Ghosal's next, Pokkhirajer Dim, while Anirban Bhattacharya and Shyamal Chakraborty will be contributing significantly to its enhanced prominence.

Entering the domain of Akashgunj, a narrative that intricately interlaces the allure of rural Bengal with mystery and bravery. This chronicle transports one to a sequestered village, wherein the heart of the woodland lies in an abandoned temple, cradling celestial enigmas within its timeworn stone.

The first look of Pokkhirajer Dim

Ghoton, an exceptional yet determined student, battles challenges at Akashgunj High School. His encounter with a mind-bending stone (Pokkhirajer Dim) from the temple sets off a chain of events involving his quirky maths teacher, Batabyal, and his friend, Poppins.

Director Soukarya Ghosal comments, "In Pokkhirajer Dim, we've aimed to blend the essence of Bengal's rich rural tapestry with an intriguing storyline. The mystical aura combined with the dynamics of our endearing characters, creates an experience that is both heartwarming and mysterious."

As the trio harnesses the stone's unique powers to unlock emotions, they inadvertently invite malevolent forces. Together, they must protect this relic, echoing the valour of ancient guardians. Akashgunj seamlessly melds youthful dreams, scholarly pursuits, historical enigmas, and supernatural elements into a thrilling saga of courage and enigma.

The film is slated for a release in 2024.