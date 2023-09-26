I am grateful for the global appreciation of my work: Jaggesh

In his illustrious career, Navarasa Nayaka, Jaggesh is known for delivering entertainment infused with meaningful messages. The actor firmly believes in catering to a diverse audience, acknowledging that comedy resonates with the majority while the remaining people prefer serious treatment in films. “My survival in the industry revolves around the 85 per cent of the audience who enjoy humour. I strive hard to entertain them with both situational and social message-based comedy. They are fundamental elements in my films.”

Jaggesh’s Totapuri Chapter 2 is hitting the screens this week. The film is directed by Vijaya Prasad, produced by K A Suresh, and has music by Anoop Seelin. The first part of the romantic comedy-drama was released in 2022, featuring Jaggesh, Dhananjay, Aditi Prabhudeva, and Suman Ranganath along with Veena Sundar, and Hema Dutta. The first part of Totapuri unfolded with philosophical insights as director Vijaya Prasad skillfully wove the narrative around characters from diverse backgrounds, shedding light on how caste and religion can hinder peaceful coexistence.

According to Jaggesh, Totapuri Chapter 1 introduced multiple characters uniquely, including a tailor’s life, his struggles, and how he rises above them. Then there is a girl from an oppressed caste facing her own challenges, a nun, a Muslim woman, and a person running a non-veg restaurant, concluding with the introduction of Dhananjay. “It is the second half of Totapuri where the story truly lies,” he reveals, “The film primarily delves into our existence in society, exploring various aspects such as caste issues, societal biases, and what society discusses and judges, all of which are portrayed in Totapuri Chapter 2. It’s a film deeply rooted in reality. The film’s message is clear: when addressing serious matters, it doesn’t have to be a documentary—it can also incorporate humour.”

While he reminisces about his co-star Tabla Nani in Eddalu Manjunatha, whose talents shine through. Likewise, Jaggesh talks about his co-actors in Totapuri and makes a special mention of Dhananjay, praising his acting prowess, “He has a bright future ahead in cinema.” Totapuri Chapter 1 may have appeared as double-entendre entertainment to some, but Jaggesh disagrees. He believes that opinions vary, and those who see it as a real subject will delve deeper into the film’s meaning.

“For those who wish to comment, they can find double meaning in any aspect of the film. I’ve been working in the industry for 42 years and have a diverse audience. People, especially women, still approach me and express their enjoyment of my movies. I once met an IAS officer who credited my films for helping him pass his IAS exam.

On a flight, I had an introduction with a senior person who mentioned that he always enjoyed my films and later introduced himself as a Supreme Court judge. From educated audiences to the common man, they all enjoy watching my films. I don’t want to self-boast by saying this, I just want to register that I’m grateful for the global audiences that continue to appreciate my work. At the same time, whenever a new set of audiences like my films, it makes things even more beautiful,” Jaggesh concludes.