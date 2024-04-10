Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga’s ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ trailer promises an intense crazy ride

Get ready for a descent into madness with a twist! The first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux has arrived, and it’s not your typical villain sequel. Academy Award winners Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga join forces for a musical exploration of Arthur Fleck’s twisted psyche.
Joaquin reprises his iconic role as the downtrodden Fleck, who transforms into the infamous Joker. This time, he encounters a new confidante: Dr Harleen Quinzel, played by Lady Gaga. The title, Folie à Deux, hints at a shared delusion that could bind these two together.
Unlike the gritty realism of the first film, Folie à Deux embraces the fantastical. Expect to hear 15 musical numbers, many reimagining classic songs. The trailer itself features the hopeful anthem What the World Needs Now Is Love, setting a darkly ironic stage.
The trailer kicks off with Arthur behind bars, serving time. Along comes Harley, miming a gun with her fingers and playfully “blasting” herself. In that quirky moment, she confesses her admiration for Arthur’s life accomplishments. With Harley’s persuasion, Arthur decides to break free from confinement. Thus begins their wild escapade, where they fully embrace their shared madness, embarking on a thrilling and eccentric journey together.
According to reports, returning director Todd Phillips, initially hesitant about a sequel, found inspiration with Joaquin on board. The artiste himself is eager to delve deeper, calling the possibilities with the Joker “endless.”
Joker shattered box office records in 2019, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film ever. This follow-up promises a unique blend of music, madness, and the iconic villain we love to hate. Mark your calendars for October 4, because the laughter – and the music – is just beginning.