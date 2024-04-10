Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga’s ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ trailer promises an intense crazy ride

The trailer kicks off with Arthur behind bars, serving time. Along comes Harley, miming a gun with her fingers and playfully “blasting” herself. In that quirky moment, she confesses her admiration for Arthur’s life accomplishments. With Harley’s persuasion, Arthur decides to break free from confinement. Thus begins their wild escapade, where they fully embrace their shared madness, embarking on a thrilling and eccentric journey together.