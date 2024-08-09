Fresh Bollywood on-screen pairs to look forward to this season

New and returning shows on OTT platforms are bringing some exciting pairs to the screen. From seasoned actors teaming up for the first time to fresh faces creating new dynamics, these duos are poised to add a spark to their respective shows.
Returning for its third season, Mismatched sees the comeback of Taaruk Raina and Ahsaas Channa. Their on-screen chemistry has been a fan favourite, making this duo one of the most eagerly awaited returns. Expect more of their heartwarming moments and witty banter.
CTRL introduces a fresh pairing with Vihaan Samat and Ananya Panday. This new movie is already creating buzz, and their unique dynamic is set to bring a fresh energy to the screen. Fans are curious to see how this duo’s chemistry will play out in what promises to be an intriguing storyline.
In the upcoming thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny, Varun Dhawan joins forces with Samantha. Both actors are known for their powerful performances, and their collaboration is set to bring a gripping intensity to the show. This pairing is sure to keep viewers hooked from start to finish.
Naadaniyaan marks the debut pairing of Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan. With their fresh faces and youthful charm, they are set to bring a delightful blend of romance and comedy. Their natural chemistry is something fans are excited to witness as they navigate the highs and lows of young love.
In Phir Ayi Haseen Dilruba, the sequel to the hit movie, Sunny Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu come together to deliver a mix of mystery and romance. Their collaboration promises to offer something thrilling and emotional, making it a highly anticipated watch.