Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga’s ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ new trailer unleashes chaos and anticipation

The highly anticipated trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux has dropped, offering a tantalising glimpse into the twisted minds of Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn. The film, which follows the descent of Arthur into madness as he forms a dangerous bond with Harley, is shaping up to be one of the most visually striking and audacious films of the year.

The second trailer arrived on the heels of a 24-hour livestream that began on July 22. The countdown event featured an empty TV studio and teased a show hosted by Joker & Harley, building anticipation for the new footage.

Joaquin Phoenix reprises his iconic role as the titular villain, navigating the tumultuous waters of Arkham Asylum. The film promises a deeper dive into his psyche, exploring the complexities of his relationship with the enigmatic Harley Quinn, brought to life by Lady Gaga.

A musical element is teased in the trailer, hinting at a unique exploration of Arthur’s character through song. The film is set to be a dark love story with a musical twist, unfolding primarily within the confines of the infamous asylum.