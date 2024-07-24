Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga’s ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ new trailer unleashes chaos and anticipation

The highly anticipated trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux has dropped, offering a tantalising glimpse into the twisted minds of Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn. The film, which follows the descent of Arthur into madness as he forms a dangerous bond with Harley, is shaping up to be one of the most visually striking and audacious films of the year.
The second trailer arrived on the heels of a 24-hour livestream that began on July 22. The countdown event featured an empty TV studio and teased a show hosted by Joker & Harley, building anticipation for the new footage.
Joaquin Phoenix reprises his iconic role as the titular villain, navigating the tumultuous waters of Arkham Asylum. The film promises a deeper dive into his psyche, exploring the complexities of his relationship with the enigmatic Harley Quinn, brought to life by Lady Gaga.
A musical element is teased in the trailer, hinting at a unique exploration of Arthur’s character through song. The film is set to be a dark love story with a musical twist, unfolding primarily within the confines of the infamous asylum.
Director Todd Phillips has assembled a star-studded cast for this highly anticipated sequel. Joining Phoenix and Gaga are Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener, along with Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from the first film.
Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 4, following its premiere at the prestigious Venice Film Festival.