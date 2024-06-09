Ahead of trailer release, makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ unveil new intense poster ft. Deepika Padukone; Ranveer Singh reacts

The anticipation for Kalki 2898 AD has been building steadily, with this latest glimpse further igniting excitement. Scheduled for a trailer release on June 10, the film is shaping up to be a landmark film in Indian cinema. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi epic draws from Indian mythology and envisions a futuristic saga. The ensemble cast is a powerhouse of talent, featuring legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, promising a spectacle of epic proportions.