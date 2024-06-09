Ahead of trailer release, makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ unveil new intense poster ft. Deepika Padukone; Ranveer Singh reacts

In a thrilling update for fans, Vyjayanthi Movies revealed a captivating new poster for the much-anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD on X on Sunday. The poster features Deepika Padukone, embodying a sense of profound melancholy and determination with a caption that teases the promise of hope, “The hope begins with her. Kalki 2898 AD trailer out tomorrow.”
Deepika herself echoed the excitement on her Instagram, sharing the same poster and caption. The image captures her standing resolutely in front of rugged stairs, surrounded by figures in the background, suggesting a story of resilience and struggle.
Among the flood of reactions, none stood out more than the enthusiastic endorsement from her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, who wrote, “BOOM stunner!” encapsulating the electrifying impact of the poster.
Fans quickly followed suit, showering Deepika with praise and admiration. One user declared, “Deepika, you are ruling cinema and my heart,” while another said, “Best poster… better than those video game type posters which they released earlier.” The high praise continued with a fan marvelling, “Wow. The quality and the visuals. Extraordinary.”
The anticipation for Kalki 2898 AD has been building steadily, with this latest glimpse further igniting excitement. Scheduled for a trailer release on June 10, the film is shaping up to be a landmark film in Indian cinema. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi epic draws from Indian mythology and envisions a futuristic saga. The ensemble cast is a powerhouse of talent, featuring legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, promising a spectacle of epic proportions.
The film is scheduled for a June 27 release and anticipation is at a fever pitch. The excitement was further amplified last month when a teaser of Amitabh’s character was unveiled during an IPL match. The brief 21-second clip showcased the legendary actor praying, draped in bandages, exuding a mysterious aura.