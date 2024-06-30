Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ continues box office domination, earns INR 415 crores at global box office in 3 days

Kalki 2898 AD is reportedly one of the most expensive films ever made in Indian cinema history, with a budget of INR 600 crore. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film takes viewers on a journey to a post-apocalyptic world set in the year 2898 AD, drawing inspiration from ancient Hindu scriptures. The film’s critical and commercial success has garnered praise from numerous celebrities, further solidifying its position as a landmark cinematic achievement.