Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ continues box office domination, earns INR 415 crores at global box office in 3 days

The sci-fi extravaganza Kalki 2898 AD shows no signs of slowing down, surging towards a staggering INR 500 crore mark in worldwide gross collections. The film, boasting a star-studded cast featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, with Disha Patani in a supporting role and cameos from Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and others continues to break box office records.
Production house Vyjayanthi Movies took to Instagram to celebrate the film's success, sharing a poster of Prabhas with the caption, “The force is unstoppable... ₹415 crore GBOC (gross box office collection) three days worldwide.”
This figure follows earlier announcements of the film’s impressive performance. Kalki 2898 AD raked in a phenomenal INR 191.5 crore at the global box office across all languages on its opening day. By day two, the film’s worldwide gross collection had climbed to INR 298.5 crore, showcasing its immense appeal to international audiences.
Billed as a unique blend of Hindu mythology (specifically the Mahabharata) and futuristic science fiction, the high-budget film is produced byVyjayanthi Movies and was released in six languages - Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English - on Thursday.
Kalki 2898 AD is reportedly one of the most expensive films ever made in Indian cinema history, with a budget of INR 600 crore. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film takes viewers on a journey to a post-apocalyptic world set in the year 2898 AD, drawing inspiration from ancient Hindu scriptures. The film’s critical and commercial success has garnered praise from numerous celebrities, further solidifying its position as a landmark cinematic achievement.