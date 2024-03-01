Cannes Award winner Abhishek Leslie's next is Game of Loans

Filmmaker Abhishek Leslie, whose sci-fi short film, A I, won the Best Film on Artificial Intelligence at the Cannes World Film Festival 2021, is all set for his maiden feature-length film. The project, titled Game of Loans, revolves around an online gambling addict, who has taken a loan without understanding the ramifications and is in trouble. The film is gearing up for release in April.

"The idea was conceived during the lockdown when I heard about gamblers committing suicide. And this was not just restricted to Tamil Nadu, but across the world. Though the film is not inspired by any real-life incident, the barrage of incidents led me to make the film."

The Bengaluru-based filmmaker adds, "The story is set in a day and is a one-location psychological drama, starring Nivas, Abhinay (of Thulluvadho Ilamai fame) as antagonist and Esther Noronha. Because the film is set in a single location, the production has been cost-efficient. This has allowed us to produce a rich and textured work of quality on a budget, which is reflected in cinematography, and production design."