Cannes Award winner Abhishek Leslie's next is Game of Loans

The film, which revolves around an online gambling addict, stars Nivas, Abhinay and Esther Noronha
Filmmaker Abhishek Leslie, whose sci-fi short film, A I, won the Best Film on Artificial Intelligence at the Cannes World Film Festival 2021, is all set for his maiden feature-length film. The project, titled Game of Loans, revolves around an online gambling addict, who has taken a loan without understanding the ramifications and is in trouble. The film is gearing up for release in April.

"The idea was conceived during the lockdown when I heard about gamblers committing suicide. And this was not just restricted to Tamil Nadu, but across the world. Though the film is not inspired by any real-life incident, the barrage of incidents led me to make the film."

The Bengaluru-based filmmaker adds, "The story is set in a day and is a one-location psychological drama, starring Nivas, Abhinay (of Thulluvadho Ilamai fame) as antagonist and Esther Noronha. Because the film is set in a single location, the production has been cost-efficient. This has allowed us to produce a rich and textured work of quality on a budget, which is reflected in cinematography, and production design."

A still from Game of Loans
A still from Game of Loans

Abhishek also recollects the time when his film, A I, went on to bag the award for the Best Film on Artificial Intelligence. "The story is based on a voice-based assistant, who becomes sentient and starts giving trouble. While the robot Chitti does it in Enthiran, the assistant does it in A I. "

Interestingly, Abhishek's film journey began with a documentary on Cooum river, which won the runner-up award for best documentary on water conservation. The award was handed over by none other than the legendary filmmaker K Balachander. Abhishek's repertoire also includes, Manampuriya, adapted from an anthology of short stories Engo Vilundha Vidhaigal.

