Oscars 2024: Capping off with one final win, Nolan's Oppenheimer bags Best Picture

Christopher Nolan dominated the Oscars this year and his final triumph came when Oppenheimer bagged the Best Picture award, outshining other nominations including American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest and box office competitors Barbie.

Last year, the Best Picture title was bagged by Everything Everywhere All At Once. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the film explored the generational divide in a Chinese immigrant family and how a mother-daughter duo navigated through the same through multiple universes.

Other than Best Picture, Oppenheimer also championed other major categories with Cillian Murphy, the lead actor, bagging the Best Actor Award. In his acceptance speech, Cillian said, "We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb and for better or worse we’re now living in Oppenheimer’s world now. So I’d like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere."