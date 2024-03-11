Oscars 2024: Capping off with one final win, Nolan's Oppenheimer bags Best Picture

Christopher Nolan dominated the Oscars this year and his final triumph came when Oppenheimer bagged the Best Picture award, outshining other nominations including American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest and box office competitors Barbie.
Last year, the Best Picture title was bagged by Everything Everywhere All At Once. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the film explored the generational divide in a Chinese immigrant family and how a mother-daughter duo navigated through the same through multiple universes.
Other than Best Picture, Oppenheimer also championed other major categories with Cillian Murphy, the lead actor, bagging the Best Actor Award. In his acceptance speech, Cillian said, "We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb and for better or worse we’re now living in Oppenheimer’s world now. So I’d like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere."
We also saw Robert Downey Jr clench his first-ever Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. In his notorious style, Robert expressed his gratitude for Nolan and said, "I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy — in that order...Here’s my little secret, I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris (Nolan) knew it, Emma made sure she surrounded me with one of the great casts and crews of all time...and I stand here before you a better man because of it."
For the unversed, Oppenheimer has dominated the global award season winning significant recognitions at the Golden Globe and the BAFTA.