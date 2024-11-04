The European Union Film Festival to kick off in New Delhi on November 7

Film enthusiasts, brace yourselves, because the European Union Film Festival is about to kick off in New Delhi followed by Kolkata and Hyderabad. The 29th edition of this festival has curated an award-winning line-up of 26 films in 31 languages (with subtitles) for the viewers.
The festival has been organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India in collaboration with the Embassies of EU Member States. In New Delhi, the screenings will take place across India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes and Goethe- Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, New Delhi. Selected films will be screened from countries like Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and Ukraine to name a few.
The opening film on November 7 is La Chimera. Other films include Baan, Jim's Story, Afire, What a Feeling, Animal, An Irish Goodbye, Restore Point, The Man Without Guilt, The Teacher Who Promised The Sea, and many more; some of which are also having the India premiere through this festival.
Talking about the festival, curators Veronica Flora and Valerio Caruso, mention “This year’s curation delves into the turmoil of the human soul and the often unfathomable complexity of daily life and seeks vital pathways toward peace, brotherhood, and solidarity in an increasingly uncertain future. The 29th edition of EUFF India promises to take audiences on a cinematic journey, surprising them with new experiences by presenting a rich array of genres and languages. It explores the unexpected landscapes of the imagination, revealing the ghosts of the present, while celebrating humankind’s resilience and its relentless pursuit of love and collective fulfilment.”
Hervé Delphin, the Ambassador of the European Union to India, adds, "Europe and India are bound by a shared passion for cinema and storytelling, and the EU Film Festival is a vibrant celebration of this unity.”