The European Union Film Festival to kick off in New Delhi on November 7

The festival has been organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India in collaboration with the Embassies of EU Member States. In New Delhi, the screenings will take place across India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes and Goethe- Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, New Delhi. Selected films will be screened from countries like Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and Ukraine to name a few.

The opening film on November 7 is La Chimera. Other films include Baan, Jim's Story, Afire, What a Feeling, Animal, An Irish Goodbye, Restore Point, The Man Without Guilt, The Teacher Who Promised The Sea, and many more; some of which are also having the India premiere through this festival.