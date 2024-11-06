Makers officially announce Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’, first part to be released on Diwali 2026

“More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen,” he wrote. “And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our RAMAYANA – for people across the world.”

He invited audiences to join them on this cinematic adventure, promising a respectful and visually spectacular rendition of the epic. Fans expressed their excitement in the comments, calling it “the most awaited Magnum Opus” and wishing the team “massive success.”

The film boasts a star-studded cast, with Ranbir Kapoor reportedly portraying Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash has confirmed his role as the formidable Ravana, while Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, and Sheeba Chaddha are set to play Kaikeyi, Hanuman, and Manthara, respectively, according to reports. Earlier, a leaked picture from the set featuring Ranbir and Sai in costume had fuelled anticipation for the film.