Makers officially announce Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’, first part to be released on Diwali 2026

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana is set to be a grand cinematic experience, unfolding in two parts. Namit Malhotra, the film’s producer, announced the exciting news on Wednesday, revealing that Ramayana Part One will hit theatres in Diwali 2026, followed by Ramayana Part Two in Diwali 2027.
Namit shared a captivating poster featuring an arrow against a fiery backdrop, symbolising the epic journey that awaits audiences. In his Instagram post, he expressed his passion for bringing this timeless tale to the big screen.
“More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen,” he wrote. “And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our RAMAYANA – for people across the world.”
He invited audiences to join them on this cinematic adventure, promising a respectful and visually spectacular rendition of the epic. Fans expressed their excitement in the comments, calling it “the most awaited Magnum Opus” and wishing the team “massive success.”
The film boasts a star-studded cast, with Ranbir Kapoor reportedly portraying Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash has confirmed his role as the formidable Ravana, while Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, and Sheeba Chaddha are set to play Kaikeyi, Hanuman, and Manthara, respectively, according to reports. Earlier, a leaked picture from the set featuring Ranbir and Sai in costume had fuelled anticipation for the film.
Yash recently spoke about his role as Ravana, emphasising the importance of prioritising the project’s vision and the character’s depth over individual stardom. “It has to be beyond yourself and your stardom. We have to place the project and the vision first,” he stated.
With its ambitious scale, talented cast, and the creative vision of Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana promises to be a landmark cinematic achievement, captivating audiences with its retelling of this timeless tale.