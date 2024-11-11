Anil Kapoor celebrates 36 years of ‘Tezaab’, film that made Madhuri Dixit a superstar

Actor Anil Kapoor marks 36 years of his iconic film Tezaab with a special video showing senior citizens dancing to the song Ek Do Teen Char.

On Monday, the actor posted a video on his Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption, “Celebrating 36 years of Tezaab! The film, the unforgettable music, and the iconic character Mahesh Deshmukh, aka Munna, continue to live on in the hearts of millions. A timeless creation by N. Chandra, with music by Laxmikant Pyarelal, lyrics by @jaduakhtar, and an unforgettable performance by @madhuridixitnene, alongside @anupampkher Tezaab remains a masterpiece that defined an era!”

In the clip, a group of senior citizens can be seen dancing and grooving to the peppy song Ek Do Teen Char.

The N. Chandra’s directorial featured Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The romantic action drama made Madhuri superstar after 10 flops. The film was the actress' first big break and made her an overnight star. In the film, Kapoor played the role of Mahesh Deshmukh, aka Munna, a man who, after leaving the navy, becomes a goon in order to seek revenge on the gang that killed his parents. The film also features a love story between Munna and Madhuri Dixit's character as he fights to rescue her from the clutches of the same gang.

Tezaab, released on November 11, 1988, was a major box office hit and became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Running in theatres for over 50 weeks, it achieved golden jubilee status. The film marked Chandra’s third consecutive success after the hits Ankush, and Pratighaat.

The film became iconic, especially for its song Ek Do Teen, which topped music charts and remains a classic. Anil Kapoor's headlined project was remade in Telugu as Two Town Rowdy, starring Daggubati Venkatesh, and in Tamil as Rojavai Killathe, with Arjun in the lead. The storyline also inspired the 2004 Telugu film Varsham, starring Prabhas. Additionally, the film's core plot is loosely based on the 1984 Hollywood film Streets of Fire.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in the film Subedaar, which marks his first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni.