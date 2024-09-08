Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘The Room Next Door’ starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton wins Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival 2024

The Venice Film Festival concluded with the announcement of other significant awards. Brady Corbet's The Brutalist won the Silver Lion award, while Vincent Lindon received the Best Actor award for his performance in The Quiet Son. Maura Delpero's Vermiglio was honored with the Special Jury Prize.

Almodóvar expressed his gratitude for the Golden Lion award, dedicating it to his family. He acknowledged the film's Spanish spirit despite being his first English-language project. “I would like to dedicate it to my family,” Almodóvar said. “This movie … it is my first movie in English but the spirit is Spanish.”

Corbet, the director of The Brutalist, shared his excitement and gratitude for the award, acknowledging the challenges and dedication involved in creating such a long and ambitious film.

The Venice Film Festival showcased a diverse lineup of films, with many notable titles competing for top honors. Among the highlights were Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux, Pablo Larraín's Maria, Luca Guadagnino's Queer, and Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2.