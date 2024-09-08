Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘The Room Next Door’ starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton wins Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival 2024

Pedro Almodóvar's The Room Next Door has clinched the prestigious Golden Lion award at the 81st Venice Film Festival. The film, starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, received a standing ovation lasting nearly 20 minutes, showcasing its critical acclaim and audience appeal.
Nicole Kidman, who starred in the film Babygirl, was awarded the Best Actress prize for her powerful performance. Unfortunately, she was unable to attend the ceremony due to the passing of her mother.
The Venice Film Festival concluded with the announcement of other significant awards. Brady Corbet's The Brutalist won the Silver Lion award, while Vincent Lindon received the Best Actor award for his performance in The Quiet Son. Maura Delpero's Vermiglio was honored with the Special Jury Prize.
Almodóvar expressed his gratitude for the Golden Lion award, dedicating it to his family. He acknowledged the film's Spanish spirit despite being his first English-language project. “I would like to dedicate it to my family,” Almodóvar said. “This movie … it is my first movie in English but the spirit is Spanish.”
Corbet, the director of The Brutalist, shared his excitement and gratitude for the award, acknowledging the challenges and dedication involved in creating such a long and ambitious film.
The Venice Film Festival showcased a diverse lineup of films, with many notable titles competing for top honors. Among the highlights were Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux, Pablo Larraín's Maria, Luca Guadagnino's Queer, and Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2.
The festival's return to form was evident with the presence of A-list celebrities, including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, and Sigourney Weaver. Their attendance added to the glamour and excitement of the event.
The Venice Film Festival continues to solidify its reputation as a major launching pad for awards campaigns, with several films from previous editions going on to win Oscars. The buzz surrounding The Room Next Door, The Brutalist, and other films from this year's festival suggests that they are strong contenders for awards recognition in the upcoming film season.