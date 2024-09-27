North East Special: Simi Khongtiang’s rise as Meghalaya’s pioneering female director
In the heart of Meghalaya, amidst the rich traditions of the Jaiñtia hills region, filmmaker Simi Khongtiang grew up with a mind teeming with stories. These weren’t just any stories—they were tales passed down through generations, woven with the threads of her community’s history and culture. A pioneer female filmmaker from Meghalaya, Simi debuted as a filmmaker in 2008 with Skop and her journey is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and the indomitable spirit of a woman determined to share her world with others.
Her latest film, Ka Chithi, is inspired by her own relationship with her daughter, who plays the lead role, and explores the poignant journey of a mother-daughter relationship. The film's success has been overwhelming, earning her the Best Director Northeast award at the Prag Cine Award 2024. Simi takes us through her filmmaking process in this hearty chat.
As the first female director from Meghalaya, how do you navigate the male-dominated film industry?
When I started my filmmaking career in 2007-2008, I faced doubts and skepticism, as I was venturing into a male-dominated field in Meghalaya. However, I chose to focus on my passion, rather than others' opinions. I'm grateful for the unwavering support from the men in my family - my father, uncles, and brothers - who believed in my choices and encouraged me to pursue my dreams.
In Meghalaya, I've experienced a unique cultural dynamic where men support and empower women to follow their paths, if they believe it's the right one. This has been a crucial factor in my success. I'm proud to be a woman filmmaker from Meghalaya, and I hope to inspire others to chase their passions, regardless of gender or societal expectations.
How important is it for you to represent your heritage in your work?
I create films exclusively in Pnar language, drawing from my roots in Jaiñtia, where I grew up surrounded by stories waiting to be told. The raw, emotional power of our language connects deeply with audiences when spoken by local talents who genuinely relate to the narratives. Facial expressions and dialogue blend seamlessly, making the storytelling even more impactful. In Meghalaya, films resonate more with people than books, allowing me to share my perspectives on social issues and preserve our cultural heritage. By showcasing our unique traditions, customs, and language through cinema, I aim to inspire future generations to embrace and cherish our rich legacy. Through my films, I strive to preserve the Pnar language and Jaiñtia's cultural identity while sharing authentic stories and experiences with a broader audience.
How do you balance the technical aspects of filmmaking with storytelling and emotional depth?
During the writing stage, I engage in ongoing conversations with my Director of Photography (DOP) and editor to ensure we're aligned on the film's visual and narrative approach. Although I haven't formally studied filmmaking, I clearly communicate my creative vision to my technical team, focusing on achievable and subtle aesthetics.
I prioritize believable shots and edits over excessive visual effects, opting for natural colours and understated looks. My goal is to create a seamless visual narrative that supports the story without overpowering it.
What has been your most rewarding project to date?
My latest film, Ka Chithi, is extremely close to my heart. This personal story explores the poignant journey of a mother-daughter relationship, inspired by my own bond with my daughter, who plays the lead role. I poured my emotions into this film, making it a true labor of love.
The film's success has been overwhelming, earning me the Best Director Northeast award at the Prag Cine Award 2024 in Jorhat, Assam. Ka Chithi has taken me on a journey across India, screening at prestigious festivals like Bengaluru Film Festival, The Habitat Film Festival, and The Northeast Film Festival. These experiences have allowed me to connect with fellow filmmakers from around the world, broadening my perspective and appreciation for the craft.
What advice would you give to aspiring filmmakers, especially those from underrepresented communities?
When embarking on a filmmaking or storytelling journey, don't let difficulties discourage you from starting. Instead, focus on making progress, and trust that persistence will ultimately lead to success. Cultivate patience, as building yourself into a skilled filmmaker takes time and dedication.
Your future projects.
I'm passionate about writing and directing family dramas because I believe that family is the foundation of our lives. My upcoming projects will delve into themes such as the impact of modernisation on family dynamics, the importance of preserving cultural traditions, the role of grandparents in passing down wisdom and values, and the challenges of maintaining family connections in a fast-paced world.
Written by Shweta Raj Kanwar