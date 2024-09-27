North East Special: Simi Khongtiang’s rise as Meghalaya’s pioneering female director

In the heart of Meghalaya, amidst the rich traditions of the Jaiñtia hills region, filmmaker Simi Khongtiang grew up with a mind teeming with stories. These weren’t just any stories—they were tales passed down through generations, woven with the threads of her community’s history and culture. A pioneer female filmmaker from Meghalaya, Simi debuted as a filmmaker in 2008 with Skop and her journey is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and the indomitable spirit of a woman determined to share her world with others.

Her latest film, Ka Chithi, is inspired by her own relationship with her daughter, who plays the lead role, and explores the poignant journey of a mother-daughter relationship. The film's success has been overwhelming, earning her the Best Director Northeast award at the Prag Cine Award 2024. Simi takes us through her filmmaking process in this hearty chat.