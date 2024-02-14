Abir and Mimi share the screen again for the rom-com Alaap

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day and Saraswati Puja, Surinder Films's next venture Alaap directed by Premendu Bikash Chaki, was announced on social media.

The rom-com stars the much-loved pair Mimi Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee, along with actors like Swastika Dutta, Tonni Laha Roy and Kinjal Nanda. The music of the film will be helmed by chartbuster music composer Anupam Roy.

Alaap is all set to arrive this year!